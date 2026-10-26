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12:28 AM / Thursday October 29, 2026

26 Oct 2026

Jack-o’-Lantern stuffed peppers prove fun isn’t just for pumpkins

October 26, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

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Jack-o’-lantern carving is a cherished fall tradition – but pumpkins aren’t the only vegetables you can decorate with fun, spooky or scary faces. These Jack-o’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers give you a Halloween-themed, kid-approved way to put vegetables on the dinner table.

Filled with savory ground turkey, brown rice, melty cheese and warm, savory spices, these peppers taste as autumnal as they look. It’s simple to customize the filling to your family’s tastes, and you can even make the meal interactive by inviting kids to choose their own pepper colors and carve their own expressions.

Find more Halloween and seasonal recipes at Culinary.net.

Jack-o’-Lantern Stuffed Peppers
Recipe adapted from AllRecipes

Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 45 minutes
Servings: 4

1 teaspoon olive oil
1 pound ground turkey
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 medium onion, diced
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cumin
4 large orange bell peppers
1 cup cooked brown rice
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
cayenne pepper, to taste
2 cups seasoned tomato sauce, warmed

Preheat oven to 400 F and coat 9-by-13-inch baking dish with olive oil.

In skillet, brown ground turkey with minced garlic, onion, garlic powder and cumin until meat is cooked, 4-5 minutes.

With small knife, cut eyes, nose and mouth into flattest side of each pepper to resemble jack-o’-lantern. Cut around seed pods and remove pepper tops, trimming and discarding any seeds from under stems then setting tops aside. Trim white membranes from inside each pepper and shake out seeds. Place peppers in prepared baking dish.

In bowl, combine turkey mixture with cooked rice, cheddar cheese, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper, to taste.

Divide and stuff mixture into peppers; cover with reserved pepper tops.

Wrap baking dish loosely with aluminum foil and bake until peppers are tender, about 45 minutes.

Spoon about 3 tablespoons warm tomato sauce onto each plate; place stuffed peppers on top. Serve remaining sauce on side.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

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