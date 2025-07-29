Image

Keep your summer entertaining simple and fun

July 29, 2025

Five expert ways to make the most of seasonal gatherings

Family Features

From summer holidays and pool parties to spontaneous backyard barbecues with friends and neighbors, the hottest season of the year brings people together. When it’s your turn to host, make the most of the occasion by setting up your space to maximize the fun while showing off your festive side.

“Summer is hands down my favorite time to host,” said Kristina Zias, lifestyle, beauty and fashion expert and mom. “I love any excuse to bring people together and – let’s be real – I’m always looking for a reason to throw a party. The key is keeping things low stress for the host and making sure guests feel comfortable the second they walk in.”

This season, Zias and Glade are teaming up to share some of her favorite summer entertaining tips, which are simple, low-effort ways to make every gathering feel special. Whether you’re planning a full-blown backyard bash or hosting a few friends for drinks, Zias’ go-to ideas are all about setting the mood and enjoying the moment.

  1. Set the scene without the stress

To achieve a beautiful scene and make cleanup a breeze, try using disposable plates, utensils, napkins and cups in red, white and blue. A self-serve drink station with strawberry-infused water and a table of colorful fruit skewers adds charm without requiring much prep.

  1. Tap into nostalgia through scent

Scent can instantly transport guests back to cherished summer memories, making it a powerful way to set the tone and spark conversation. Zias suggests using home fragrances to do just that. The new Glade Americana collection, available exclusively in stores and online at Walmart, features three limited-edition scents inspired by nostalgic summer traditions like beach trips, ice pops and garden-fresh fruit. Masterfully crafted to help bring summer to every room of your home, they’re designed to evoke warm-weather traditions.

  • Berries & Cream: Scents of a classic American summer treat spring to life in a picnic-perfect blend of apple, red berries, apricot, vanilla and sweet cream.
  • Summer Pops: Reminisce on childhood memories of a cool ice pop on a warm summer day with bright notes of Brazilian orange, pineapple, strawberry, white peach and sandalwood.
  • Beach Life: Transport yourself to a favorite summer vacation spot by the ocean with a breezy mix of sea salt, driftwood, white moss and white peony.

“These seasonal scents can help you evoke nostalgic memories and bring that summer energy into any room of your home,” Zias said. “They make everything feel a little more special and, honestly, they just make me happy.”

  1. Keep it simple and guest-friendly

Part of summer’s appeal is its easygoing vibe, so there’s no need to overdo it with complicated snacks or overwhelming decor. Lean into the simplicity of the season with ready-to-serve bites that can please guests of all ages, like berries, sliced or cubed watermelon, meat and cheese trays, sliders or chips and light dips. A separate kids station with games and snacks can keep little ones entertained.

  1. Create comfortable hangout spots

The hot summer sun and cool indoor air means guests will likely filter in and out of the house, so help them feel welcome and comfortable wherever they may be. Consider flexible seating guests can move around on the patio or in the yard, like bag chairs or foldable lawn chairs.

Complement your festive indoor drink station with beverage-filled coolers to keep guests refreshed and designate an area for essentials like sunscreen and bug spray.

  1. Have a backup plan

The best-laid plans can go awry when summer storms pop up. Before inviting the entire town for a barbecue, make sure you have enough indoor space and seating in case of rain or extreme heat. For grilling plans, Zias recommends prepping an alternate cooking method to avoid last-minute stress. A little backup planning can help keep the good vibes going, rain or shine.

For more summer entertaining ideas, visit Glade.com.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock (group of friends eating)
Photo courtesy of Glade (candles)
Source: Glade

