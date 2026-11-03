Keeping the Love of Food with Type 2 Diabetes

Kardea Brown and husband Bryon Smith

Feature Impact

Living with Type 2 diabetes often means making adjustments to your daily routine, especially when it comes to food. Whether you’re living with the condition or supporting someone who is, it can influence everything from meal planning to dinners out and everyday activities. Although adjusting to life with diabetes may take time, you don’t have to give up your favorite foods and flavors. In fact, it can be an opportunity to discover meals that support your health goals while still enjoying the foods you love.

That’s what professional chef and TV show host Kardea Brown did, alongside her husband Bryon Smith, who was recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at age 38.

“When my husband was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, it didn’t mean the end of the foods we love,” Brown said. “It meant I had to get creative. I started reimagining my recipes, so they still carry that same soul, that same comfort, just with ingredients that love him back a little better.”

To remove the guesswork about how certain ingredients affect Smith’s glucose levels, the couple relies on Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 3 Plus sensor with Libre Assist*, a feature within the accompanying Libre app**. The technology provides real-time glucose insights and can help predict how certain foods may affect his glucose^ levels before a meal.

“I open the Libre Assist feature in the app, snap a photo and instantly see how that food might affect me before I even take the first bite,” Smith said. “It even suggests healthier swaps to help lower the impact.”

Small lifestyle changes can also make a difference in diabetes management. Brown recommends:

Building balanced meals that prioritize non-starchy vegetables, lean proteins and healthy carbs for added fiber.

Reading labels carefully to ensure you choose ingredients with little or no added sugars.

Boosting fiber intake with ingredients like lentils, oats, beans and whole fruits.

Cooking smarter at home by using simple methods like grilling, baking or sauteing with healthy fats, such as olive or canola oil.

Planning and preparing for success by shopping with a list and planning meals in advance so you always have nutritious ingredients ready to cook.

To learn more about Libre Assist and to see if you qualify for a free† sensor, visit freestylelibre.us/LibreAssist.

The views expressed in this article should not be used for medical diagnosis or treatment or as a substitute for professional medical advice. Individual symptoms, situations and circumstances may vary.

Shrimp Scampi and Cauliflower Grits

Recipe courtesy of Kardea Brown on behalf of Abbott

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Servings: 4

Grits:

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup light cream

1 cup stone-ground grits

1 cup cauliflower rice

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Shrimp Scampi:

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 lemon, juice only

1 teaspoon lemon zest

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

To make grits: Bring broth and cream to gentle boil; whisk in grits. Cook 10-15 minutes. Stir in cauliflower rice and cook 5-7 minutes. Add butter, cheese, salt and pepper.

To make shrimp scampi: In pan, heat butter and oil; saute garlic and red pepper flakes, if desired, 30 seconds. Add shrimp, cook 1-2 minutes per side and remove.

Add broth, wine, lemon juice and lemon zest; simmer 2-3 minutes. Return shrimp; toss; season with salt and pepper, to taste; and stir in parsley.

Serve shrimp over creamy grits.

Macaroni and Cheese with Chickpea Pasta

Recipe courtesy of Kardea Brown on behalf of Abbott

Prep time: 20 minutes

Bake time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

Pasta:

8 ounces chickpea-based, gluten-free pasta

Bechamel Sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons almond flour

1 cup half-and-half

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Cheese Blend:

1 cup medium cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded

1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Topping:

1/2 cup shredded cheddar and Gruyere cheese

2 tablespoons almond flour (optional)

chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 375 F and grease baking dish.

To make pasta: Cook pasta al dente.

To make bechamel sauce: Melt butter and whisk in almond flour, 1-2 minutes. Slowly add half-and-half, heavy cream and broth. Stir until thickened. Season with mustard, garlic powder, smoked paprika and salt and pepper, to taste. Remove from heat.

To make cheese blend: Mix cheddar, gruyere and Parmesan. Stir half the cheese blend into bechamel sauce until smooth. Stir in pasta.

Layer pasta and cheese sauce in dish: half pasta, half cheese and repeat. Top with reserved cheese and almond flour, if desired.

Cover with foil and bake 15-20 minutes. Remove foil and bake 10-15 minutes uncovered until golden.

Rest 5 minutes, garnish with parsley and serve warm.

Red Velvet Layer Cake with Almond Flour

Recipe courtesy of Kardea Brown on behalf of Abbott

Prep time: 25 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Chill time: 30-60 minutes

Servings: 12

Cake:

2 cups almond flour

1 cup whole-wheat pastry flour

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups monk fruit-allulose blend

3 large eggs

1/2 cup plain unsweetened Greek yogurt

1/3 cup avocado oil

3/4 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon distilled vinegar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

red food coloring (optional)

Whipped Cream:

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup powdered monk fruit

1 1/2 cups cold heavy whipping cream

Berry Drizzle:

1/2 cup no-sugar-added wild berry jam

1-2 tablespoons water

1 teaspoon lemon juice (optional)

Filling and Topping:

2 cups mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

Preheat oven to 350 F and grease or line three 8-inch pans.

To make cake: In bowl, mix almond flour, pastry flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, salt and monk fruit-allulose blend. In separate bowl, mix eggs, Greek yogurt, avocado oil, buttermilk, distilled vinegar, vanilla extract and red food coloring, if desired. Combine dry and wet ingredients until smooth. Divide evenly into pans and bake 18-22 minutes. Cool completely.

To make whipped cream: Whip cream cheese and monk sugar until smooth. Add cream gradually and whip to medium-stiff peaks. Chill.

To make berry drizzle: Warm berry jam with water and lemon juice, if desired, until pourable; cool slightly.

To assemble cake: Layer cake, whipped cream, jam and berries; repeat for three layers. Top with berries and drizzle.

Chill 30-60 minutes before slicing.

Photo courtesy of Abbott (Bryon Smith and Kardea Brown, a paid partner)

Source: Abbott

Libre Assist is a feature within Libre app that uses generative artificial intelligence to provide information on how foods could impact your glucose levels. Generative artificial intelligence may not always be accurate, and it should not be used to make treatment decisions.

** The FreeStyle Libre systems apps are only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check the Support section of our website for more information about device compatibility before using the apps. Use of the FreeStyle Libre systems apps may require registration with LibreView.

^ Predicted glucose impact is based on user-provided food data and may differ from actual impact, which depends on sensor readings and factors like activity, stress, medication and alcohol. For personalized advice, consult your healthcare provider.

†Offer available for people who qualify. Visit MyFreeStyle.us to see all Terms and Conditions. Certain exclusions apply. Medicare and Medicaid patients are not eligible. See MyFreeStyle.us for more information.

Important Safety Information: Product for prescription only, for Important Safety Information visit FreeStyleLibre.us.