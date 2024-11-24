Make your holiday meals pop with pomegranates

BPT

Are you planning your menu for an upcoming holiday dinner? There are so many recipes to choose from when deciding on the main dish, sides and desserts.

This year, make your holiday dinner pop by adding pomegranates to your holiday menu. These ruby-like seeds are eye-catching and add a juicy sweetness to any dish.

Why pomegranates?

California-grown pomegranates are harvested from October to January. The season may be short, but it’s oh-so-sweet, just like the fruit. Because the pomegranate season is perfectly aligned with the holidays, there’s no shortage of festive ideas to make snack time and recipes pop with color, flavor and nutrition.

Best of all? Pomegranates are high in vitamin C and potassium, a great source of fiber and low in calories. If you have wellness goals this holiday season, eating pomegranates can help! Pomegranates are chock full of vitamin C, polyphenols, potassium and other necessary nutrients.

How to incorporate pomegranates into holiday meals

So, how can you incorporate pomegranates into your holiday meals? The possibilities are practically endless.

“From a gorgeous cheese platter to a holiday ham, the pomegranate’s bright, juicy, red arils elevate any dish. Not to mention, they make a fabulous centerpiece!” said Tara “Teaspoon” Bench. Tara served as the former food editor of Martha Stewart Living, and knows a thing or two about creating show-stopping holiday meals.

To celebrate the season, Bench has partnered with the Pomegranate Council to help you create a holiday dish that will have your friends and family asking for seconds. Check out her recipe for baked ham with pomegranate glaze that features these stunning ruby red fruits.

Baked Ham with Pomegranate Glaze

Garnish your holiday ham with a burst of freshness using vibrant pomegranate arils! Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s or Sunday dinner, this ham is sure to impress with a sweet pomegranate glaze.

Prep time: 30 minutes; Cook time: 2 hours 15 minutes; Yield: 12-16 servings

Ingredients

1 (7-pound) bone-in, spiral-cut smoked ham

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups 100% pomegranate juice (divided)

2/3 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup pomegranate arils

Herbs for garnish (if desired)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°F. Place ham in a large roasting pan and pour in chicken broth along with 1/2 cup of pomegranate juice. In a medium saucepan, bring remaining 1 1/2 cups of pomegranate juice, brown sugar and lemon juice to boil over medium-high heat. Lower heat and let mixture simmer until it slightly thickens, about 10 minutes. Stir in mustard and ginger and continue simmering until sauce reduces to about 1 cup, approximately 5 more minutes. Pour half of glaze over ham, cover with foil and roast for 1 1/2 hours, basting occasionally. Internal temperature should reach 125°F in thickest part of ham. Remove foil, brush ham with remaining glaze and roast uncovered for another 30 minutes until top is lightly caramelized. Transfer ham to cutting board and carve it off the bone. Arrange slices on a platter, garnish with fresh herbs and sprinkle with pomegranate arils. If desired, pour pan juices into a bowl to serve alongside ham. Leftover ham can be kept in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Want to know more about pomegranates and how to incorporate them into your holiday meals? Visit www.Pomegranates.org or www.TaraTeaspoon.com.