Napa’s quiet season: Where to stay, dine and unwind this fall

In the fall, California’s Napa Valley transforms from lush, green vineyards and rolling hills into a stunning landscape of vibrant reds, deep oranges and rich yellows, all set against the bright, blue sky. As the leaves change color, the air becomes crisp and cool, creating a breathtaking backdrop to Napa’s quiet season.

The end of autumn’s harvest season affords Napa visitors a more intimate experience, a chance to explore the magic of the valley without the summer crowds. It is a time to take in Napa’s rich culture with harvest festivals, seasonal culinary offerings and scenic drives through the valley.

Here are the best places to stay, dine and unwind in Napa Valley this fall.

Winery tours. Vineyards are the heart and soul of Napa Valley, and a visit to the area is not complete without taking in its storied wine history. The gorgeous, welcoming vineyards of Cakebread Cellars are the perfect place to find it. From November to February, this over 50-year-old, family-owned winery provides a serene, personal experience with fewer visitors, allowing guests to connect more deeply with its rich legacy of quality, sustainability and innovation. Tours they provide:

The Cakebread Classic Tour, their signature tasting experience, guides visitors through the winery for a 45-minute tour, interspersed with tastings of Cakebread’s premium wines.

The Sustainable Wines and Vines Tour showcases Cakebread Cellars’ commitment to sustainability in their organic farming, winemaking practices and the construction of winery buildings using reclaimed materials.

The Perfect Pair Wine and Food Tasting allows you to experience the winery’s top wine varietals alongside Napa’s autumn bounty, reflecting its culinary roots and on-site garden through food-friendly pairings.

Luxury accommodations. A beautiful hotel experience is half the fun of a trip, and there are many resorts in Napa that provide luxurious and serene surroundings to enhance your visit. Stanly Ranch and Carneros Inn and Spa are located near downtown Napa, offering a peaceful and lovely retreat after your day’s adventures. When you visit during the fall, you can relish a premium stay without the premium price tag since hotel rooms can be up to 40% cheaper in the off-season.

Fine dining. Many restaurants in Napa Valley celebrate wine culture, from Mustards Grill with its 30-year tradition of “honest American fare with worldly sophistication, washed down with a glass of the valley’s finest,” to the elegant Brix Restaurant, with its focus on farm-to-table dining inspired by the traditions of Northern California. With smaller crowds, reservations are abundant, so no need to brave the long lines to visit your favorite Napa spot.

Hot air balloon rides. Called a “nature walk in the sky,” Napa’s long tradition of hot air ballooning gives guests a truly breathtaking way to see the valley’s striking landscape, bursting with vibrant fall colors. Tours begin at dawn, allowing you to float serenely through the air as you watch the sunrise.

Hiking. In Napa, you’ll find rugged mountain ranges, redwood forests, lakes and streams. Fall’s mild weather and vibrant hues create the perfect backdrop for guests looking to stretch their legs in the outdoors. From state parks to local trails with vineyard views, there is an excursion for every skill level. With the cooler temperatures in the fall, you won’t be hiking in the heat!

Hot springs. Unique to Napa Valley’s Calistoga region, underground hot springs feed geothermal mineral pools, infusing them with healing elements that soothe the body and mind. Step out of the crisp autumn air and book a day pass at Dr. Wilkinson’s Backyard Resort & Mineral Springs to soak in the pools, which contain zinc, magnesium, calcium and bromine that relax sore muscles. It feels especially soothing to soak in the warm water on a cool day.

As the leaves change, Napa Valley is awash in color. Visit during this fleeting time of year and make the most of harvest season in Northern California.