Nourishment at the Table

Roasted Root Vegetables
Good nutrition supports heart health, reduces inflammation, strengthens immunity, and helps our bodies recover from chronic stress.
Ingredients
• 2 large sweet potatoes, cubed
• 3 large carrots, sliced
• 1 large Vidalia onion, quartered
• 1 red onion, quartered
• ½ red bell pepper, quartered
• ½ yellow bell pepper, quartered
• 1 bulb garlic, cloves peeled
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1½ tablespoons Classie’s Blend Herb Seasoning
(or fresh rosemary with sea salt)
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Toss vegetables with olive oil.
- Generously season with Classie’s Blend Herb Seasoning.
- Spread evenly on a baking sheet.
- Roast for 35–40 minutes, stirring halfway through, until tender and caramelized.
- Serve warm and enjoy around the table—because healing, nourishment, and meaningful conversation often begin there.
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