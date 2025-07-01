Power your summer with 100% orange juice

Family Features

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hitting the trails for a family hike or bike ride, exposure to summer heat can leave you feeling dehydrated and fatigued.

Comprised of nearly 90% water and delivering essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, 100% orange juice can serve as a healthy complement to your hydration routine. These electrolytes are crucial in helping to maintain fluid balance and muscle function regardless of the time of year, but they’re especially important during the warmer summer months when you are exerting more.

Consider these unexpected ways Florida Orange Juice can help power your summer.

Support immunity

100% orange juice isn’t just a tasty drink; it’s also packed with essential nutrients that support your immune system. An 8-ounce glass of 100% orange juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, plus it provides key nutrients such as folate, potassium and thiamin, as well as vitamin D and calcium (in fortified juices), that help support the immune system all year long.

Add healthy flavor to meals

Fat-free, cholesterol-free and sodium-free with no added sugar, 100% orange juice is a healthy addition to any diet, adding a burst of flavor to favorite dishes. Consider using Florida Orange Juice as part of the marinade in these Orange Juice Citrus Chicken Kebabs or as a base for salad dressings to create a perfect balance that will delight your taste buds.

Electrolyte and hydration support

With many kids participating in summer sports and other outdoor demands on families during the warmer months, it can be difficult to provide your family with healthy, hydrating beverages. However, an option like this On-the-Go Orange Juice Sports Drink helps to replenish carbohydrates and electrolytes during and after physical activity, such as running, biking, exercising or playing sports.

Find more nutritious and delicious recipes to keep your family energized during summer activities at FloridaJuice.com.

Orange Juice Citrus Chicken Kebabs

Recipe courtesy of Aaron Himrod on behalf of the Florida Department of Citrus

Servings: 8 (2 kebabs per serving)

1 large Florida Orange, zest only

1 lime, zest only

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon salt

white pepper, to taste

1 cup Florida Orange Juice

1 cup lemon-lime soda

2 pounds chicken tenders

8 wooden skewers

To make marinade: In medium mixing bowl, combine orange zest; lime zest;

thyme; oil; garlic; salt; white pepper, to taste; orange juice; and soda.

Add chicken and completely coat with marinade. Cover bowl and place in refrigerator at least 1 hour.

Soak wooden skewers in water 20-30 minutes.

To make kebabs: Remove chicken from fridge and lace through each skewer using weaving motion. Repeat for all chicken tenders and set aside.

When skewers are prepared, drizzle extra marinade over chicken.

Heat grill to medium. Place chicken on grill. Cover and cook 3 minutes per side, or until center of meat reaches internal temperature of 170 F.

Remove from grill and serve immediately, or cover with foil and serve later.

Tips: Cover kebabs with foil for at least 20 minutes after cooking to trap in flavor and juices.

Add vegetables to kebabs, if desired, to increase flavor.

On-the-Go Orange Juice Sports Drink

Recipe courtesy of the Florida Department of Citrus

Servings: 1

8 ounces Florida Orange Juice

8 ounces water

1 pinch salt

Mix orange juice and water.

Add pinch of salt.

Pour into small bottle or reusable pouch.

Source: Florida Department of Citrus