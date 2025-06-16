Protein-Packed Summer Sweet Treats

Bring joy to your health journey with quick and easy summer recipes

Family Features

Beach vacations, backyard barbecues and long road trips make summer a season of spontaneity. Often cited as memory-making moments, these unplanned adventures can also make it a challenge to stay on track with your health. This summer, sticking to your wellness goals doesn’t have to mean missing out on delicious, sweet treats.

When summer throws you off your routine, reach for convenient sources of high-quality protein, like Premier Protein High Protein Shakes.

With 30 grams of protein, 160 calories and 1 gram of sugar, you don’t have to choose between summer fun and nutrition. These summer shakes bring joy back to the health journey as easy and delicious grab-and-go solutions, putting a healthier, happier lifestyle within reach. Not to mention the shake’s 24 vitamins and minerals, including vitamins C and E, which help support a healthy immune system as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The fan-favorite shakes are best enjoyed as part of a nourishing breakfast, afternoon snack, post-workout boost or as an ingredient in a protein-packed recipe. There’s something for every taste bud, with more than 12 flavors including fan-favorites Chocolate, Vanilla, Caramel and Cafe Latte. If you’re interested in trying summertime recipes that taste indulgent and pack a protein punch, consider these tasty treats.

When the sun is beating down and the only reprieve is an ice cold refreshment, let this twist on frosted lemonade be your escape from the heat. With fruity flavor and added protein, Frosted Peach Lemonade allows you to travel to a tropical island from the comfort of home.

From hot days to cool nights, Premier Protein delivers the perfect solution for the classic bonfire indulgence with Protein Marshmallow S’mores. Your new summer classic, this unexpected s’more hack lets you embrace a sticky treat without sacrificing your nutritional goals.

With nutrition that works for you, delicious recipes and nutrition tools help make the ride smoother and more enjoyable as a fun reminder the health journey doesn’t have to be daunting. With easy-to-understand nutritionals, Premier Protein High Protein Shakes deliver tasty fuel for whatever comes next, giving you the confidence to reach your goals and be the best version of yourself without missing summer’s special moments.

To find more information and protein-packed recipes that’ll help keep your summer health goals on track, visit PremierProtein.com.

Frosted Peach Lemonade

2 scoops Premier Protein Vanilla Milkshake 100% Whey Protein Powder

1 cup lemonade

1 cup frozen peach slices

In blender, blend protein powder, lemonade and frozen peach slices until smooth.

Protein Marshmallow S’mores

2 cups Premier Protein Vanilla High Protein Shake

5 tablespoons gelatin

3 scoops Premier Protein Vanilla Milkshake 100% Whey Protein Powder

3 graham crackers

3 chocolate bars

Add protein shake to small saucepan and layer gelatin on top. Let set 5-10 minutes (gelatin will start to “bloom”).

Over low heat, whisk mixture periodically until consistency thins.

Pour into mixing bowl and allow to cool 5-10 minutes until mixture is warm, not hot.

Add protein powder; whisk 10-20 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Mixture should not break and fall immediately when whisk is lifted.

Pour mixture into lined pan and allow to set in refrigerator.

Slice and serve alone or with graham crackers and chocolate bars.

Source: Premier Protein