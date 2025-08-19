Image

August 23, 2025

19 Aug 2025

Put a spin on pasta night

August 19, 2025

FAMILY FEATURES

Enjoy a twist on pasta night with these Lasagna Rollups that require one dish and are customizable for every member of the family — just add spinach, mushrooms or your favorite veggie. Or substitute ricotta cheese for cottage cheese to make this recipe all your own. Visit Culinary.net for more spins on classic recipes.

Lasagna Rollups
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6 (1 rollup per serving)
8 lasagna noodles
1 pound hamburger meat
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
15 ounces ricotta cheese
1 teaspoon rosemary (optional)
1 jar marinara sauce
2 cups mozzarella cheese, divided

In pot, boil noodles according to package instructions. Drain under cold water and set aside.
In same pot, brown hamburger meat then add garlic powder and onion powder. Mix in ricotta cheese; rosemary, if desired; marinara sauce; and 1 cup mozzarella cheese.
Heat oven to 350 F.
Line baking dish with layer of hamburger sauce. Line cooled noodles on cutting board or parchment paper. Add hamburger sauce and cheese mixture to each noodle and roll. Place lasagna rollups, seam sides down, in dish. Cover with remaining hamburger sauce and sprinkle with remaining mozzarella cheese.
Bake 20 minutes.

Source: Culinary.net

