Savory pork chili fresh from the slow cooker

If you’re hunting for a cool-weather warmup or just need a break from the kitchen, the slow cooker is a perfect tool to make dinner a breeze. This Barbecue Chili recipe from “Cookin’ Savvy” offers a hearty meal that serves a crowd.

Barbecue Chili

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 8-10

1 pork loin (2-3 pounds)

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies

2 cups barbecue sauce, divided

1 cup water

1 can (29 ounces) tomato sauce

2 cans (27 ounces each) chili beans

1 package chili seasoning

1 tablespoon barbecue seasoning

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

sour cream, for serving

shredded cheddar cheese, for serving

corn chips, for serving

Place pork loin in slow cooker. Cover with diced tomatoes and green chilies, 1 cup barbecue sauce and water; cook on low 4-6 hours.

Cut up cooked meat and place in Dutch oven along with juices from slow cooker. Add remaining barbecue sauce, tomato sauce, chili beans, chili seasoning, barbecue seasoning, onion powder and garlic powder. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cook over medium heat 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Serve with sour cream, shredded cheese and corn chips.

Tip: Add can of beans if serving bigger crowd.

