Say ‘Yes, please’ to The Grilled Cheese of the Year: Gooey goodness with a protein punch

Feature Impact

A grilled cheese sandwich isn’t just a lunchtime staple; it’s a beloved cultural icon. There is a universal magic in the combination of ooey-gooey cheese, golden bread and a little butter – but in 2026, this comfort food classic is getting a functional upgrade.

It’s also safe to say nostalgia is delicious and addicting, which is why Borden Cheese is sharing not one, but two, prize-worthy recipes, one of which packs a protein punch and another that’s a pure classic, perfect for spreading smiles and happy bellies.

Protein, Please: The Protein Powerhouse is the Grilled Cheese of the Year, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a protein-packed masterpiece designed for the modern appetite. Featuring a creamy, dual-cheese combo of mild cheddar and Borden Mozzarella Cheese Melts, the sandwich is melted over 5 ounces of tender sliced chicken breast and delivers more than 40 grams of protein and about 8 grams of fiber when paired with the right bread. Served with a tangy Greek yogurt and Dijon mustard “powerhouse sauce” and pressed between golden, crispy bread, this grilled cheese isn’t your ordinary melt. It has been transformed into a massive protein boost.

Tried n’ True: While modern flavors and trends are delicious, nostalgia is too. In fact, a whopping 20,000 fans cast their votes for America’s Favorite Grilled Cheese, asserting a fervor that’s unmatched when it comes to their perfect melt, and awarded The Classic the title of “America’s Favorite.” This comforting recipe pairs extra sharp melts with American singles on sliced white bread for a perfect, ooey-gooey bite that reminds you the cheese truly “makes” the sandwich.

Visit BordenCheese.com/grilled-cheese-day for other ooey-gooey grilled cheese recipes created for 2026.

The Protein Powerhouse

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 slices bread fortified with protein and fiber

2 Borden Mild Cheddar Slices

1 slice Borden Mozzarella Melts

5 ounces sliced chicken breast (deli-shaved or thinly carved)

“Powerhouse” Sauce:

2 tablespoons non-fat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

Heat griddle to medium heat. Butter bread. Layer cheeses and chicken on top of bread.

Place bread on griddle and cook until lightly toasted. Flip and cook other side.

Remove sandwich from skillet or griddle.

To make powerhouse sauce: Mix Greek yogurt, Dijon mustard, garlic powder and smoked paprika until well blended. Slice sandwich in half and drizzle with Powerhouse sauce.

The Classic

1 tablespoon butter, softened

2 slices white bread

2 slices Borden Extra Sharp Melts

2 slices Borden American Singles

Heat skillet or griddle over medium heat.

Spread butter on one side of each slice bread.

Place cheese slices on unbuttered side of bread. Top with other slice of bread with butter facing upward.

Place sandwich on skillet or griddle and cook 3-4 minutes on each side. Using spatula, lightly press sandwich down gently while cooking to melt cheese better.

Remove from skillet or griddle and slice in half.

Source: Borden