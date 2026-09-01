School night meals that help busy families share time together

Feature Impact

Weeknights often feel like a race against the clock. Busy families feel the squeeze from school pickups, homework and social commitments, but dinner remains one of the few opportunities for everyone to slow down, reconnect and share important moments together at the close of a hectic day.

With a little planning and convenient ingredients like Little Potatoes – which come pre-washed, require no peeling and are small enough that they don’t need to be cut – families can spend less time in the kitchen and more time at the table.

For example, The Little Potato Company’s new A Little Homestyle Ranch Microwave Ready Kit serves up a favorite flavor in an easy-to-prepare side dish your whole family will love. Simply pop the steamable tray into the microwave for 5 minutes, sprinkle on the included ranch seasoning pack and enjoy without any prep or cleanup.

They’re also a perfect foundation for this easy, all-in-one Sheet Pan Chicken and Little Potatoes recipe. It’s ideal for busy weeknights as a balanced, flavorful meal that requires just 10 minutes of prep and minimal cleanup. Plus, you can customize with fresh herbs and a squeeze of lemon juice for extra zest.

If you’re in search of a simple side dish that can accompany a variety of family favorites, these flavor-filled Ranch Green Beans and Little Potatoes with Bacon are a great fit for a backyard barbecue or casual evening with your nearest and dearest.

To find more ways to bring loved ones together at the table throughout the school year, visit LittlePotatoes.com.

Sheet Pan Chicken and Little Potatoes

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Servings: 4

1 1/2 pounds Little Potatoes

2 cups broccoli florets

1 bell pepper

1 red onion

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2-3 teaspoons of your favorite seasoning blend

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

fresh parsley or cilantro (optional)

lemon wedges (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 F and line baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.

Slice Little Potatoes in half. Slice broccoli florets, bell pepper and onion into bite-sized pieces.

In mixing bowl, toss veggies with 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1-1 1/2 teaspoons seasoning.

Spread veggies evenly on baking sheet.

In same bowl, add chicken, remaining seasoning and remaining olive oil. Toss to combine then place chicken between veggies in single layer.

Roast 30-35 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through to internal temperature of 165 F and potatoes are tender. Flip veggies and chicken halfway through cooking to ensure even browning.

Let chicken rest 2-3 minutes. Divide Little Potatoes, veggies and chicken into bowls. Garnish with fresh parsley or cilantro and squeeze of lemon juice, if desired.

Ranch Green Beans and Little Potatoes with Bacon

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

1 package maple bacon

1/2 pound fresh string beans, washed

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon rosemary

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 package A Little Homestyle Ranch Microwave Ready Kit

On stovetop, cook bacon until crispy, reserving 1/4 cup bacon grease. Crumble bacon and set aside.

In same pan, add fresh string beans, bacon grease, olive oil, garlic powder and rosemary. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Saute until soft.

Peel back plastic on potatoes kit and microwave 5 minutes.

Let potatoes cool 1-2 minutes and spread ranch seasoning over potatoes followed by bacon and string beans.

Source: Little Potato Company