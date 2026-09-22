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9:01 AM / Tuesday September 22, 2026

22 Sep 2026

School night ramen: Comfort food with a nutritional boost

September 22, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

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Instant ramen is a comforting classic for students of all ages – from elementary schoolers enjoying a warm bowl on a fall day to college kids fueling up for all-night study sessions. While the nutritional contents of those packages might make you cringe, don’t write off the nourishing potential of ramen: It only takes a few simple swaps and additions to turn it into a healthy homemade meal.

Use this Easy Homemade Shrimp Ramen recipe as a jumping-off point, adapting as necessary to suit your family’s tastes and preferences. Shrimp is rich in lean protein, antioxidants and vitamins, but if the kids aren’t seafood fans, you can swap it for chicken (or tofu for a vegetarian version) and choose a different broth base. Fit in extra veggies by choosing bonus toppings like bok choy, spinach, peas, carrots, dried seaweed and more.

For an extra-easy weeknight meal, you can use instant ramen noodles and discard the seasoning packets. As a healthier option, choose fresh, frozen or air-dried authentic ramen noodles or a gluten-free alternative like soba noodles; simply adjust noodle cooking time accordingly.

Find more family-friendly recipes at Culinary.net.

Easy homemade shrimp ramen
Recipe adapted from Fork Knife Swoon
Total time: 20 minutes
Servings: 2

1 teaspoon olive oil
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 pound raw shrimp, thawed, cleaned, peeled and deveined
3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons mirin
4 cups chicken or seafood stock
1 ounce dried shiitake mushrooms or 1/2 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
2 large eggs
3 ounces dried ramen noodles
1/2 cup chopped scallions
fresh jalapeno, chopped (optional)
sea salt, to taste

In large pot, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic; saute until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add shrimp and saute 60-90 seconds until almost cooked through then transfer shrimp to plate.

Add soy sauce and mirin to pot. Stir to combine and continue cooking 1 minute.

Add stock, cover and bring to boil then remove lid, reduce heat to low and simmer uncovered 5 minutes. Add dried mushrooms and simmer 10 minutes.

In medium pot, bring water to boil. Gently lower eggs (still cold from refrigerator) into water and simmer 7 minutes for slightly runny yolks or 8 minutes for soft-set yolks.

Fill large bowl with ice water. When timer finishes, transfer eggs to ice bath to halt cooking. Wait 5 minutes or until cool then carefully peel shell and slice eggs in half, lengthwise.

In same medium pot, boil ramen noodles according to package directions, discarding seasoning packets. Return shrimp to original pot with ramen broth and remove from heat.

Drain cooked noodles and divide into two bowls. Pour broth and shrimp over noodles. Top with scallions, eggs and jalapeno, if desired, then serve immediately. Season with sea salt, to taste.

Photo courtesy of Unsplash
Source: Culinary.net

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