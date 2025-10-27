Serve a naturally sweet, flavorful fall pumpkin soup

Family Features

Cool, crisp fall evenings call for the warmth and comfort of a big bowl of soup, filled with the flavors of the season. This Sweet Pumpkin Soup offers a naturally sweetened and creamy fall staple.

Crafted with canned pumpkin, carrots, celery, honey and a medley of autumnal spices, this Sweet Pumpkin Soup is sure to become your fall go-to. With Busy Bee Honey’s raw, fully traceable and exclusively USA-sourced honey, you can feel just as good about your ingredients as you do their flavor. Busy Bee Raw Honey puts traceability front and center, challenging a common misconception when it comes to honey. Many products labeled “pure” or “local” can contain blends from multiple sources that make honey untraceable and diluted with additives.

However, using the Real Honey Code found on every bottle, you can trace your honey’s journey from hive to shelf. Tested three times for purity, each peel-away label reveals when and where the honey was made, bringing its origin story straight to your table.

Sweet Pumpkin Soup

1/2 cup carrots, chopped

1/2 cup celery stalks, diced

1 cup shallots, chopped

3 tablespoons butter

30 ounces canned pumpkin (not pie filling)

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup Busy Bee Raw Honey

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

parsley (optional)

red pepper flakes (optional)

In stockpot, saute carrots, celery and shallots in butter until slightly browned.

Add pumpkin, broth, cloves, allspice and ginger.

Bring mixture to simmer and cook about 20 minutes.

Remove from stockpot and puree using immersion blender.

Return to stove and slowly add cream and honey until well combined. Return to simmer and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper, to taste.

Garnish with parsley and red pepper flakes, if desired.

Source: Barkman Honey