Serve simple deliciousness at your next get-together

February 17, 2025 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Family Features

If a versatile, easy and economical recipe is just what you need for game day, get-togethers or stress-free evenings at home, these Mini Beef Wellingtons are perfect for you. Enjoy them as a meal with favorite sides or serve as an appetizer the next time you play host.

Visit Culinary.net to find more appetizers, meals, snacks and sides for any occasion.

Mini Beef Wellingtons
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Mushroom Sauce:
1 can (14 ounces) mushrooms
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon garlic powder
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1/2 cup heavy cream

8 ounces beef tenderloin steaks, cubed
1 package (17 ounces, 2 sheets) puff pastry
water
garlic and herb spreadable cheese
1 package (2 1/2 ounces) real bacon pieces
mashed potatoes, for serving

To make mushroom sauce: In blender, blend mushrooms and chicken broth; set aside.

In skillet over medium heat, melt butter and mix in flour. Slowly add mushroom broth while stirring. It should start to thicken; if it doesn’t, add 1 tablespoon flour and stir well.

Add garlic powder and salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in heavy cream while continuing to stir. Remove from heat and set aside.

Heat oven to 400 F.

Cube steaks and place in bowl then cover and mix well with 1 cup mushroom sauce.

Cut each puff pastry into six squares for 12 total. Use water to moisten each corner of squares and bring them together, forming small box shape. Place 1 heaping tablespoon meat mixture into each pastry square.

Place squares on parchment paper-covered cookie sheets and bake 15 minutes.

Spoon spreadable cheese over hot squares and top with bacon pieces.

Serve with mashed potatoes and use leftover mushroom sauce as gravy.

