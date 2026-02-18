Image

6:56 AM / Thursday February 19, 2026

18 Feb 2026

Show off your culinary skills with a surprisingly simple dish

February 18, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage

Family Features

Make mealtime a cinch with this no-fuss, minor-mess solution from “Cookin’ Savvy.” Whether you’re inviting neighbors for a weekend gathering or impressing your significant other this Valentine’s Day, it’s an easy way to look like a pro in the kitchen. Find more recipe inspiration at Culinary.net.

Champagne Chicken

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 2-4

Mushroom Sauce:
1 can (14 ounces) mushrooms
1 1/2 cups chicken broth
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
1 tablespoon garlic powder
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1/2 cup heavy cream

Chicken:
2 chicken breasts
2/3 cup flour
2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning
1/2 stick butter
1/2 cup chicken broth
3/4 cup champagne or sparkling wine
mushroom sauce
rice, for serving

To make mushroom sauce: In blender, blend mushrooms and chicken broth; set aside.

In skillet over medium heat, melt butter and mix in flour. Slowly add mushroom broth while stirring. It should start to thicken; if it doesn’t, add 1 tablespoon flour and stir well.

Add garlic powder and salt and pepper, to taste. Mix in heavy cream while continuing to stir. Remove from heat and set aside. Reserve until ready to cook and keep refrigerated, if necessary.

To prepare chicken: Butterfly chicken breasts, making four thinner pieces.

In shallow dish, mix flour and lemon pepper seasoning. Coat chicken in flour mixture.

Melt butter over medium heat and add chicken broth. Pan fry coated chicken breasts then remove from pan and set aside.

Use champagne to deglaze frying pan and add mushroom sauce to heated champagne. Place chicken breasts back in pan in mushroom sauce and cook over medium heat about 5 minutes. Serve over rice.

Substitutions: Mushroom soup can be used in place of homemade mushroom sauce. Chicken broth can be used in place of champagne.
Source: Culinary.net

