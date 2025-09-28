Simple recipe swaps for a healthier you

FAMILY FEATURES

If the idea of overhauling your family’s menu is stopping you from making healthier choices in the kitchen, you might find relief in knowing simple swaps are all it takes. Instead of sweeping changes that require all new recipes, just changing an ingredient or two in your favorite dishes can put you on a path toward better nutrition.

You can boost the nutritional value of meals and support your heart health by making smart substitutions — like using whole grains, healthy oils and lower-sodium options — to reduce saturated fat, added sugars and sodium while adding beneficial nutrients like fiber, protein and healthy fats.

Another nutrition-conscious swap you can make easily is opting for fat-free or low-fat plain Greek yogurt in place of fullfat sour cream and other dairy products. A single serving typically provides 10 or more grams of protein and roughly 13% of the daily recommended value of calcium. In fact, according to the American Heart Association, a balanced diet that includes regular consumption of unsweetened, nonfat, plain yogurt for individuals with hypertension may help improve blood pressure outcomes.

Start doing your heart a favor with these favorites that replace full-fat ingredients with low-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt, helping you reduce calorie intake and fat content without compromising flavor.

Mango and Pineapple Tropical Parfaits capture the flavors of ripe fruit, silky yogurt and crunchy granola in every spoonful of paradise while ruby-red pomegranate and coconut top off this island treasure.

Fruity Oatmeal Yogurt Parfaits provide a protein-packed breakfast to start busy days while Frozen Yogurt Bark — a chilled delight with less than 100 calories per serving — helps you indulge without overdoing it.

A diet that involves smart swaps like these may contribute to heart health, per the American Heart Association, by providing essential nutrients and supporting healthy blood pressure levels — meaning you’re just a few ingredient substitutions away from enjoying a more nutritious, yet still delicious menu.

These yogurt-inspired recipes were developed as part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good Eat Smart initiative, which is nationally supported by Danone.

Discover more easy, flavor-packed ways to make your favorite recipes healthier for your heart at: heart.org/eatsmart.

Mango and Pineapple Tropical Parfaits

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4 (1 parfait per serving)

1 medium mango, peeled and chopped

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup low-fat, no-added-sugar granola

1/2 cup diced pineapple

1 medium banana, sliced

1/4 cup pomegranate seeds or arils

2 tablespoons unsweetened flaked coconut

In each parfait glass, layer 1/4 mango, 1/4 cup yogurt, 1 tablespoon granola, 2 tablespoons pineapple, 1/4 banana slices and 1/4 cup yogurt. Top with remaining granola. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds and coconut.

Serve immediately for peak flavor and texture.

Nutritional information per serving: 230 calories: 6 g total fat; 82 mg sodium; 33 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 24 g total sugars; 13 g protein.

Fruity Oatmeal Yogurt Parfaits

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 4 (1 parfait per serving)

2 cups fresh or frozen sliced, hulled strawberries, thawed and patted dry if frozen

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries, halved blackberries or both, thawed and patted dry if frozen

1 tablespoon, plus 1 teaspoon, honey

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 cups water

1 cup uncooked rolled oats

2 cups nonfat plain Greek yogurt

In medium bowl, gently stir strawberries, blueberries, honey and cinnamon.

In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, bring water and oats to boil. Boil 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In each parfait glass, layer 1/4 cup oatmeal, 1/4 cup fruit mixture, 1/4 cup yogurt and 1/4 cup fruit mixture. Repeat layers.

Nutritional information per serving: 238 calories; 2 g total fat; 6 mg cholesterol; 47 mg sodium; 42 mg carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 21 g total sugars; 16 g protein.

Frozen Yogurt Bark

Recipe courtesy of the American Heart Association

Servings: 8

1 1/2 cups low-fat, no-sugar-added vanilla Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey or pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons chopped unsalted almonds

1/2 cup finely chopped mango

1/2 cup blueberries

1/4 cup blackberries or raspberries, chopped if large

In medium bowl, whisk yogurt and honey until combined.

Line 13-by-9-by-2-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Using spatula or knife, spread yogurt mixture over paper as thinly as possible.

Sprinkle almonds over yogurt mixture. Using fingertips, gently press almonds into yogurt mixture.

Sprinkle with mango, blueberries and raspberries. Using fingertips, gently press fruit into yogurt mixture Cover dish with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Freeze overnight.

For serving, remove baking dish from freezer. Gently lift parchment paper from dish and transfer to cutting board. Using hands, break bark into pieces or hit lightly on surface of cutting board. Serve immediately as bark begins to melt 15 minutes after removing from freezer.

Nutritional information per serving: 70 calories; 2 g total fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 15 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 9 g total sugars; 4 g protein.

