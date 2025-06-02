Simple Summer Snacks

Sweet, easy recipes to solve warm-weather hunger

Family Features

From lazy days by the pool to weekend road trips and everything in between, summer is packed with adventures. To keep your energy high for all those warm-weather activities, you’ll need to keep sweet, delicious snacks on the family menu.

Make sure versatile, flavorful watermelon is always on your grocery list so you can enjoy it for breakfast, lunch, snacks, desserts, drinks and beyond. It easily fits your existing routines for morning smoothies and snacking on the go, or in make-ahead dishes you can serve when hunger strikes.

It’s easy to cool off quickly on hot summer days with Watermelon Ice Pops, a simple, kid-friendly favorite made with watermelon and chunks of fresh fruit. Bursting with flavor, these frozen treats make snack time a cinch while tackling cravings, boosting hydration and supporting wellness in place of added-sugar treats.

For a light afternoon bite before the dinner bell rings, try this Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint that offers sweet summer flavor without the hassle. Pairing long-time favorites in feta cheese and mint, it’s a classic for a reason with delicious watermelon adding nutritional content.

Of course, as a kitchen staple to keep on hand throughout the year, watermelon is also perfect for enjoying all on its own at home or on the go. Whether it’s diced, sliced, balled or blended, you can toss it in a jar for a healthy, hydrating snack.

Cutting watermelon into convenient chunks is fast and easy so you can eat at home or toss in a to-go container to take to the office, beach or soccer practice. Just cut a grid pattern on the fruit and cubes will tumble out, ready to eat. Don’t forget to wash and dry the rind on the watermelon before cutting.

Cut the whole watermelon lengthwise into quarters. Lay each quarter on its rind with the interior facing up. Place the knife about 3/4 inch down from the peak of the wedge. Holding the knife parallel to the far side of the fruit and starting at the edge of the rind, cut a horizontal line across the fruit all the way down to the rind. Place the knife blade about 3/4 inch lower and make the same cut. Repeat. Turn the fruit to the other side and make the same horizontal cuts. Starting at the end of the rind, make vertical cuts straight down the rind, 3/4 inch apart all the way across. Remove the cubes and serve or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

To find more ways to serve watermelon this summer and all year long, visit Watermelon.org.

Watermelon Ice Pops

Recipe courtesy of National Watermelon Promotion Board

1 watermelon

chunks of fresh fruit (such as grapes, strawberries or kiwi)

Puree watermelon and pour into ice pop molds.

Drop in chunks of fresh fruit, insert caps and place in freezer.

Serve when frozen.

Watermelon Salad with Feta and Mint

Recipe courtesy of National Watermelon Promotion Board

1/4 cup lemon vinaigrette

4 \cups cubed watermelon

1/2 English cucumber, cut into 1/4-inch half moons

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons fresh mint, roughly chopped

Drizzle vinaigrette in bottom of large canning jar. Layer with watermelon, cucumber, red onion, feta and mint.

Cover tightly with lid and shake to combine. Keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

Substitution: Use Greek dressing in place of lemon vinaigrette.



