Sipping on summertime sweets

Family Features

When it’s summertime and you crave something cold and fruity, try using your favorite frozen fruit for a refreshing drink.

For example, strawberries with frozen pink lemonade concentrate combine to make a spritzer recipe worth sharing. This fizzy Strawberry Spritzer can delight your taste buds and keep you quenched while enjoying the summer sun.

Find more drink recipes at Culinary.net.

Strawberry Spritzer

Recipe adapted from Taste of Home

1 package (10 ounces) frozen sliced strawberries, sweetened and thawed

2 liters lemon-lime soda, chilled

1 can (12 ounces) frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

In blender, process strawberries until blended thoroughly.

Pour strawberries into large pitcher; stir in soda and pink lemonade.

Serve immediately.

Substitution: Ginger ale may be used in place of soda.