Six ways to prioritize mental wellness this year

Best Mexican Frittata with Poblanos, Potatoes and Queso Fresco

The new year means resolutions, reflection and recharging. It’s a fresh start, a time when new, healthier habits seem possible. This year, along with eating healthier and exercising more, prioritize your mental wellness. Hit reset and take steps to clear your mind to feel focused, energized and ready to tackle the new year ahead.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner shares her top tips for achieving mental clarity and starting the year off with your best foot forward.

Declutter your space

You’d be surprised by how much an organized home and workspace matter to your psyche. As you clear that clutter, you’re clearing your mind, too. A neat and tidy home can reduce your stress.

Start small by tackling one drawer or surface at a time and consider donating or recycling items you no longer need to create a sense of accomplishment while helping others. A decluttered space also allows for easier cleaning and creates a more welcoming environment for yourself and others.

Unplug

Make a resolution to take a break from technology every now and then. Constant screen time, with the overwhelming amount of information coming at us every day, can lead to stress and anxiety. Breaks from technology give your mind time to recharge.

Begin by setting boundaries, such as designated “no-phone” zones like the dining table or bedroom, and experiment with “digital detox” days where you disconnect completely. Replace screen time with activities that nurture your well-being, like journaling, reading a book, or spending time with loved ones in person.

Connect with nature

While you’re unplugged, find some time to get outside, whether it’s a quiet moment in a park, walking the dog through your neighborhood or simply enjoying fresh air. Numerous studies show that people who spend even a small amount of time in green spaces have reduced anxiety, stress and depression.

Prioritize sleep

Unplugging and getting outside will help with your sleep, too. Establish a consistent bedtime routine that includes calming activities like reading or listening to soft music.

In order to get the best night’s sleep possible, avoid caffeine or heavy meals a few hours before bed to give your body the best chance at relaxation, create a sleep-friendly environment by keeping your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet and limit screen time at least an hour before bed.

Eat more foods that contain nutrients that will support brain function

Incorporating foods like eggs, fatty fish and whole grains that contain nutrients to support brain function and mood can also regulate your mental well-being. Eggland’s Best eggs are an excellent source of Vitamin B5, which helps maintain a healthy digestive system and assists the body in using other vitamins, especially Vitamin B2, which helps manage stress. Eggland’s Best eggs contain more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs, providing a natural energy boost and keeping you energized and satisfied throughout the day.

Create a consistent morning routine

To make the most of your mornings in the new year, start with setting intentional habits, like light stretching, journaling or enjoying a nutritious breakfast like Eggland’s Best Mexican Frittata with Poblanos, Potatoes and Queso Fresco to fuel your brain for the day ahead.

Ingredients:

8 Eggland’s Best eggs, large

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 cup chopped white onion

2 poblano chiles (about 11 ounces), charred, sweated, peeled, stemmed, seeded and cut into 1-x-1/2-inch strips

3 tablespoons milk

3/4 teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt, or to taste

1 pound red potatoes, peeled, diced, cooked in salted boiling water for 5 minutes, and drained

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

3/4 cup diced queso fresco (about 4 ounces)

Method:

Preheat the broiler. Heat the oil in a 10- to 12-inch broiler proof skillet over medium heat until hot but not smoking. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and barely beginning to brown, six to eight minutes. Add the chiles and cook until they begin to brown lightly, about three minutes. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl with a whisk or a fork, beat the eggs with the milk and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt until foamy. Toss the potatoes into the onion mixture, stir in the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, the pepper and allspice, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are completely softened, about 6 to 8 minutes. Pour the egg mixture on top of the potato mixture and stir gently as the eggs begin to cook along the edges and bottom of the pan, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle the cheese on top. Place the skillet under the broiler and broil until the frittata is puffed and lightly browned on top, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the oven, cut into wedges and serve, or let cool and serve at room temperature.

Happy New Year to all!