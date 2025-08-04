Image

4 Aug 2025

Solve summer hunger with the skillet

Family Features

Fresh flavors off the grill are tempting throughout summer, but sometimes you just need an indoor meal to stay out of the heat. Combine the best of both worlds with Lemon Chicken Spaghetti for the lemony taste of summertime with a warm, filling meal. For more easy skillet solutions, visit Culinary.net.

Lemon Chicken Spaghetti
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
1 pound spaghetti noodles
2 chicken breasts
1/2 cup flour
2 tablespoons lemon pepper
1/2 cup avocado oil
3 tablespoons butter
2 cups chicken broth
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon onion powder
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 teaspoon lemon pepper (optional)

Cook noodles according to package instructions. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces.
In bowl, mix flour and lemon pepper. Mix chicken in flour until evenly coated.
In skillet over medium heat, add oil and butter. Add chicken and fry until golden brown. Remove from skillet and set aside.
Empty skillet but don’t wipe clean. Add chicken broth and, using spoon, stir bits from chicken over medium heat. Add heavy cream, Parmesan cheese and onion powder. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add lemon powder, if desired. Stir until well combined then add chicken.
Serve over cooked noodles or mix noodles into skillet.

Source: Culinary.net

