Spooky Season Snacks

Pop up scary sweet Halloween treats

Family Features

Scaring up a good time this Halloween starts with spooky costumes, ghoulish decor and treats you can share with your favorite ghosts and goblins. For an extra haunting twist, skip the store-bought candies and break out your cauldron for tempting homemade sweets.

You can celebrate the seed-to-snack simplicity of one of fall’s favorite snacks – popcorn – with crunchy desserts that pair perfectly with your favorite spooky traditions. Popcorn’s smell, taste and versatility help it enhance Halloween as a budget-friendly solution for ghostly gatherings.

Embrace the taste of autumn – pumpkin spice – with a snack that allows you to indulge throughout the season. These White Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites offer warm flavor without the scare. Simply pour melted pumpkin pie spice-seasoned chocolate over popped popcorn, toss with toffee bits and sea salt then break into bite-sized chunks for a seasonal sweet that’s perfect for celebrating National Popcorn Poppin’ Month.

Visit Popcorn.org to find more Halloween-inspired snacks.

Go for a Ghoulish Snack Bar

Encourage a little devious creativity this Halloween with a popcorn bar (char-boo-terie board) that features everyone’s favorites. Start with enough freshly popped popcorn to feed all your little zombies and vampires then add seasonal favorites like candy corn, chocolate candies, individually wrapped treats, dried fruit, nuts and beyond.

To pop popcorn on a stovetop, cover the bottom of a 3- to 4-quart pan with a thin layer of vegetable oil (don’t use butter, it will burn). Place 3 kernels of popcorn in the pan, cover with a loose lid that allows steam to escape and heat. When the kernels pop, pour in enough popcorn to cover the bottom of the pan, one kernel deep, then cover the pan and shake to evenly spread the oil. When the popping begins to slow to a few seconds apart, remove the pan from the stovetop. The heated oil will still pop the remaining kernels.

White Chocolate and Pumpkin Pie Spice Popcorn Bites

Servings: 12

12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

3 cups chopped white chocolate or white chocolate chips

1 tablespoon light olive oil

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup toffee bits

1 teaspoon flaked sea salt, crushed

Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or wax paper. Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine white chocolate, olive oil, and pumpkin pie spice; microwave on medium for 2-3 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring after each minute.Pour melted white chocolate mixture over popcorn; add toffee bits and toss to combine. Transfer to prepared baking sheet, spreading to edges of pan; sprinkle sea salt over top.

Let cool; refrigerate 1-2 hours, or until set. Break into chunks for serving.

Tip: Homemade pumpkin pie spice can be made by combining 3 parts ground cinnamon with 1 part ground nutmeg, 1 part allspice and 1 part ginger.

Source: Popcorn Board

Scare up a sweet, thrilling treat

Family Features

For a frighteningly fun time in the kitchen this Halloween, gather your family around the cauldron to create a sweet, spooky dessert. Tricks and treats may provide thrills, but a homemade concoction can be the star of your hauntingly happy evening.

This Ghostly Graveyard Cake takes imagination and creativity from everyone with tombstones, skulls and spooky icing daring all to try a bite. With looks this chilling, it’s a perfect treat to enjoy while watching everyone’s favorite scary movie.

Find more deliciously devious desserts at Culinary.net.

Ghostly Graveyard Cake

1 box chocolate cake mix

10 chocolate creme cookies

1 cup black melting chips

1 cup red melting chips

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 cans buttercream icing

1 purple food coloring

1 black food coloring

skull sprinkles

tombstones and bones candies

Prepare cake mix according to package instructions in three 6-inch baking pans. Once baked, allow to completely cool outside of pans.

In zip-top bag, using rolling pin, crush chocolate creme cookies; set aside.

In separate small bowls, add black melting chips and red melting chips.

In microwave, heat heavy whipping cream 1 1/2 minutes. Pour half the mixture into one bowl of chips and other half into other bowl of chips.

Stir until chips are completely melted; set aside.

After cakes cool, on cake board, add small amount of buttercream icing so cake sticks. Using bread knife, level cakes.

Place one cake on cake board and add thin layer of icing on top. Place second layer of cake on top and add thin layer of icing on top. Place final layer of cake on top and add thin layer of icing on top. Add thin layer of icing to entire cake. Freeze 15 minutes.

In small bowl, mix two parts purple food coloring to one part black food coloring. Ice cake with deep purple icing. Using grooved scraper, scrape along sides of cake. Using angled spatula, smooth top of cake.

Add skull sprinkles around edges of cake. Using piping bag with small opening at tip, drip black drip mixture around top edges of cake. Repeat using red drip mixture.

Add chocolate creme cookie crumbs to top of cake. Add tombstones and bone sprinkles to top of cake.

A super easy, super sweet treat

Culinary.net

A sweet and savory treat, these Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels will disappear scary fast at your next Halloween party. With just three ingredients, they’re easy to make and share with guests of all ages.

Visit Culinary.net to find more quick, simple treats.

Chocolate Covered Pumpkin Pretzels

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Yield: about 36 pretzels

3/4 cup orange candy melts

1 bag (16 ounces) mini pretzel twists

1/4 cup mini green coated chocolate candies

Line baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In medium microwave-safe bowl, melt candy melts 30 seconds then stir. Working in 15-second intervals, continue microwaving until melted and smooth, stirring between intervals. With fork or dipping utensil, dip 36 mini pretzel twists, one at a time, into melted orange chocolate and gently tap side of bowl to remove excess.

Lay each covered pretzel on parchment paper. Using remaining pretzel twists, break apart enough to equal 1/4 cup.

Place one mini green chocolate candy (to form leaf) and one broken pretzel piece (to form stem) on top of each dipped pretzel. Repeat with remaining pretzels and chocolate candies.

Let set until solid. Pretzels can harden on counter about 30 minutes, or placed in refrigerator or freezer 5-10 minutes.

Source: Culinary.net