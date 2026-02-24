Image

9:22 PM / Wednesday February 25, 2026

24 Feb 2026

Stop the Sniffles with Sick Day Soup

February 24, 2026

Coughs and sniffles don’t have to derail you for long – not with a fresh, homemade stockpot full of Sick Day Chicken Noodle Soup. Loaded with rotisserie chicken, celery and carrots, it’s sure to warm you from the inside-out as a warm, comforting meal. Plus, with eight servings, this dish can help solve dinnertime dilemmas throughout the week by storing leftovers in the refrigerator and reheating on the stove.
Warm up your winter meals with more comforting ideas available at Culinary.net.

Sick day chicken noodle soup
Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8

1/2 tablespoon butter
2 ribs celery, diced
3-4 large carrots, diced
1 clove garlic, minced
10 cups chicken stock or broth
1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
chicken bouillon cubes (optional)
4 cups dry egg noodles
3 cups cooked rotisserie chicken

In large stockpot over medium-high heat, saute butter, celery and carrots 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.

Add chicken stock or broth and season with rosemary, thyme and crushed red pepper. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Taste and add chicken bouillon cubes, if desired, for flavor.

Bring to boil. Add noodles and cook until al dente. Remove from heat once noodles are tender.

Add chicken. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

