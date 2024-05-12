Taste the sunshine: Five ways to explore the Richmond Region Mimosa Trail

BPT

It’s Mother’s Day weekend, and the perfect time to experience the Richmond Region Mimosa Trail! With over 40 stops along the way, the trail offers a self-guided tour of restaurants that serve brunch’s favorite cocktail (usually a combo of juice and sparkling wine) along with a wide array of breakfast cuisine.

“The Richmond Region Mimosa Trail gives visitors and locals alike a new way to explore all the delicious brunch beverages that our region has to offer,” said Tom Loftus, vice president of marketing at Richmond Region Tourism. “We believe the Richmond Region is the first and only destination in the country to offer a mimosa trail, and our trail will always be special because it comes with the unique Richmond Region experience.”

Here are 5 ways to make the most of the Richmond Region Mimosa Trail:

Celebrate a special occasion

Don’t wait until dinner – celebrate anniversaries, birthdays or engagements at brunch instead. For a truly memorable experience, consider dining at a rooftop venue like Kabana, with picturesque views of the city. Or in cooler months, cozy up in historic restaurants like Martha’s Kitchen or Liberty Public House. Book your stay at The Commonwealth where you can enjoy a Blood Orange “Moon-Mosa,” crafted with Richmond’s own Belle Isle Moonshine (35 percent ABV), at the hotel’s on-site restaurant, Rueger’s.

Enjoy a unique experience

For an entertaining day date or an out-of-the-ordinary gathering of friends, the Richmond Region Mimosa Trail has just the thing. Play a round of mini-golf at Hotel Greene, tour historic Hanover Tavern, or enjoy a world-famous Drag Brunch performance at Godfreys, with a side of bubbly. Relax and revive after your lively brunch with spa treatments and a few splendid nights at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa/Short Pump.

Make it a memorable meal

When it’s Mimosa time, it’s also time for the most important meal of the day. The Richmond Region has countless options for morning munchies to accompany your tasty beverages. Order the Devil’s Mess alongside a Manmosa at Millie’s Diner, or indulge in a red velvet waffle with tropical mimosas at Lulu’s. For organic, natural ingredients and mimosa carafes, The Daily Kitchen & Bar offers two locations to meet your needs. Treat yourself to luxury and tradition with a stay at The Jefferson Hotel, which offers a decadent Champagne Sunday Brunch and memorable fine dining in its restaurant, Lemaire.

Go all out for girls’ weekend

Gather your besties and raise those glasses for an unforgettable girls’ trip to celebrate friendship or a bachelorette bash. A get-together of gal pals calls for a grouping of the best bubbly, so choose from mimosa flights at Kregger’s Tap and Table, Cooper’s Tavern or Napa Kitchen and Wine, just to name a few. Think pink for your overnight accommodations with a stay at the Quirk Richmond, a light, airy, art-inspired boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Richmond – with a restaurant that serves mimosas, of course.

Just because

Sometimes, the best reason to treat yourself is no reason at all. Toast to the weekend with a traditional mimosa from Capitol Waffle Shop or Joe’s Inn or sample a new flavor from ML Steak or Les Crepes. Keep some extra cash for the trail when you book your stay at one of the area’s newest and highly rated hotels for mid-budget travelers, SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chester.

What are you waiting for?

Make plans now for your Richmond Region Mimosa Trail adventure with friends and family. No matter the occasion, there’s a stop (or a few) on the trail to start your day in a refreshing, bubbly way!

The Richmond Region Mimosa Trail is presented by Visit Richmond VA. Learn more at www.richmondmimosatrail.com.

Please drink responsibly. Remember to bring along a designated driver or use a ride service for transportation. Find more information at responsibility.org.