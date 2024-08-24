Tasty recipes to combat the hustle and bustle; family-friendly meals ready in 30 minutes or less

Family Features

Jam-packed calendars and little spare time at home can make heads spin. When those hectic weeknights are giving your family fits, turn to delicious recipes you can have ready in 30 minutes or less.

Start with kitchen staples like chicken and rice — they’re easy to prepare and versatile enough to let you cook a variety of meals without feeling like you’re stuck in a dinner rut. For example, these Air-Fryer Bang Bang Chicken Tenders with Rice offer a kid-friendly take on bang bang chicken that’s both sweet and spicy.

This air-fryer favorite requires just half an hour in the kitchen and calls on the quality and convenience of Success Boil-in-Bag Jasmine Rice to make busy weeknights a breeze. In just 10 minutes, the aromatic rice cooks up soft and fluffy with a uniquely delicious flavor that’s naturally gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified and free of MSG and preservatives.

For a real escape from the everyday hustle and bustle, invite island flavors to dinner with this simple yet satisfying Grilled Hawaiian Chicken and Coconut Rice. Remember, high quality doesn’t have to be high maintenance.

Ready in 10 minutes, Success Boil-in-Bag Basmati Rice is a quick, easy and mess-free option that is guaranteed to always cook right. It’s an appetizing addition to this tropic-inspired meal that can help you tackle hectic schedules without sacrificing flavor.

Find more ways to solve dinnertime dilemmas at SuccessRice.com.

Air-Fryer Bang Bang Chicken Tenders with Rice

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

1 pound chicken tenders

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce, divided

1/4 cup sriracha hot sauce, divided

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 bag Success Jasmine Rice

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 bag (12 ounces) coleslaw mix

1/2 English cucumber, thinly sliced

toasted sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

green onions, for garnish (optional)

Toss chicken tenders with 2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce and 1 tablespoon sriracha. Drizzle with sesame oil.

Preheat air-fryer to 400 F. In two batches, without overfilling basket, air fry chicken tenders, turning basket halfway during cook time, 10-12 minutes, or until chicken is golden brown and cooked through.

Prepare rice according to package directions. Stir mayonnaise with remaining sweet chili sauce and sriracha until blended. In large bowl, toss coleslaw mix with 1/4 cup bang bang mayo sauce.

Divide rice among four bowls. Top with chicken, coleslaw mix and cucumber. Drizzle with remaining bang bang mayo sauce.

Garnish with toasted sesame seeds and green onions, if desired.

Grilled Hawaiian Chicken and Coconut Rice

Prep time: 5 minutes, plus 4 hours for marinating

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

4 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup white onion, chopped

1 bag Success Basmati Rice

2 cups coconut milk

4 pineapple rings

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut, shredded

In 1-gallon bag, combine chicken with soy sauce, water, sesame oil, brown sugar, garlic and onion. Marinate in refrigerator about 4 hours.

Heat grill to medium heat.

Prepare rice according to package directions, replacing 2 cups water with coconut milk.

Once finished marinating, remove chicken and pat dry. Grill about 7 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches 165 F.

Pat pineapple rings dry and grill about 1 minute per side.

Mix shredded coconut with rice. Place pineapples on top of chicken and serve with rice.

Source: Success Rice