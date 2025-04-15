Turn to a cheesy snack hack

Family Features

Bring some fun (and simplicity) back to snacking with these three-ingredient Cheesy Meatball Bombs. Baked to golden brown in just 10-15 minutes, they’re perfect for enjoying at home or sharing with a crowd. Discover more snack hacks at Culinary.net.

Cheesy Meatball Bombs

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Servings: 4

1 puff pastry sheet

12 thawed meatballs

1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese

marinara sauce, for serving

Buffalo sauce, for serving

barbecue sauce, for serving

Heat oven to 425 F.

Use rolling pin to thin out puff pastry then cut into 12 squares.

Place one meatball in each square with cheese. Close pastries around cheese and meatballs. For visible meatballs, leave hole on top of pastries.

Place each ball in hole of muffin tin.

Bake 10-15 minutes. Pastry should be golden brown. Remove from pan and serve with marinara, Buffalo and barbecue dipping sauces.

Tip: Recipe can be doubled or tripled, as needed.

Source: Culinary.net