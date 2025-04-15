Image

11:07 AM / Tuesday April 15, 2025

15 Apr 2025

Turn to a cheesy snack hack

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
April 15, 2025 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

Family Features

Bring some fun (and simplicity) back to snacking with these three-ingredient Cheesy Meatball Bombs. Baked to golden brown in just 10-15 minutes, they’re perfect for enjoying at home or sharing with a crowd. Discover more snack hacks at Culinary.net.

Cheesy Meatball Bombs

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4
1 puff pastry sheet
12 thawed meatballs
1 package (8 ounces) shredded mozzarella cheese
marinara sauce, for serving
Buffalo sauce, for serving
barbecue sauce, for serving

Heat oven to 425 F.

Use rolling pin to thin out puff pastry then cut into 12 squares.

Place one meatball in each square with cheese. Close pastries around cheese and meatballs. For visible meatballs, leave hole on top of pastries.

Place each ball in hole of muffin tin.

Bake 10-15 minutes. Pastry should be golden brown. Remove from pan and serve with marinara, Buffalo and barbecue dipping sauces.

Tip: Recipe can be doubled or tripled, as needed.

Source: Culinary.net

Related Posts

Elevate Your Easter Brunch Family Meals Matter A Millennial Voice: No Holiday Ham
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Color Of Money

Gov. Josh Shapiro announces 81 new Main Street Matters investments

April 14, 2025

Share Tweet Email The historic investments in Pennsylvania’s main streets will help local communities repair sidewalks and...

Seniors

Coronary Artery Disease: Get ready for American Heart Month and get screened with the latest technology

February 23, 2025

Share Tweet Email BPT Your heart beats about 100,000 times daily, bringing oxygen and nutrients to every...

Sports

The first test

April 8, 2025

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia Phillies’ Rafael Marchán, left, is tagged out at home on a double play...

Fur Babies Rule!

Festive foods for your dog this holiday season

December 23, 2024

Share Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES Bring on the list-making, gift-giving, party-going time of year. The holiday season...

Commentary

Hanging In The Hall: Death by a thousand cuts

April 13, 2025

Share Tweet Email A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) bus is driven in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Oct. 27,...

Health

iHeart Media’s WDAS FM and Power 99 join campaign to address overdose deaths in Black communities

April 14, 2025

Share Tweet Email PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — In the wake of a decade-long surge in drug overdose deaths...

Tierney/IBC

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff