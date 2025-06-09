Upgrade summer lunches with nutritious twists on grilled cheese

FAMILY FEATURES

When the kids are home for summer break, meal-prep becomes a must for busy families to ensure nutritious foods are on the menu. This summer, give your kiddos the fuel they need for all their warm-weather activities and adventures with a healthy twist on a childhood classic.

One bite into a grilled cheese sandwich and you’re back in your childhood kitchen, bringing all the nostalgic vibes you can pass down to your little ones. Plus, with nearly endless combinations, there’s a solution for everyone from classics to creative versions.

Fruit in a grilled cheese may not be the first idea that comes to mind, but these Blackberry Grilled Cheese Sandwiches offer a juicy, slightly tart burst of flavor tucked between crunchy slices of bread. It’s a sweet, savory lunch that’s just funky enough to impress while putting fresh produce on your kids’ plates.

“We love juicy blackberries – not just because they’re delicious, but because they’re packed with fiber,” registered dietitian Tony Castillo said.

“That fiber helps keep you full, supports gut health and keeps your energy steady. Plus, blackberries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, making them a true superfood. They’re perfect for baking, savory dishes or just as a snack on the go.”

Picky eaters have met their match with Chicken and Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. Tender shredded chicken meets tart apple slices, ooey gooey cheese and whole-grain bread for an unexpected twist that will have taste buds tingling. With minimal ingredients and maximum flavor, they’re ideal for busy weeknights or lazy weekend lunches.

If you’re aiming to upgrade your cheesy sandwich arsenal, consider these tips from Healthy Family Project:

Cook low and slow over medium-low heat so the bread reaches a crisp golden while cheese melts to perfection.

Real butter or olive oil adds a level of crispiness and flavor.

Experimenting with cheese can give sandwiches an extra boost. Cheddar is the classic option, but mozzarella, gouda and brie bring newfound flavor profiles.

Blackberry Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 2

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon stone-ground mustard

4 slices whole-grain bread

2 slices provolone cheese

10-12 blackberries, cut in half

Heat medium skillet over low heat.

In small bowl, mix mayonnaise and mustard; spread on one side of each slice of bread.

Place bread mayo-side-down in skillet. Top with cheese and blackberries. Add second slice of bread mayo-side-up.

Cook 3-4 minutes per side, or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Chicken and Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Recipe courtesy of Healthy Family Project

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

8 slices whole-grain bread

8 ounces sliced rotisserie-style chicken breast

4 slices sharp cheddar cheese

1 apple, thinly sliced

prepared salad, for serving

Heat large skillet over medium-low heat.

Lightly butter one side of each slice of bread. Place bread butter-side-down in skillet. Top with chicken, cheese and apple slices. Top with slice of bread butter-side-up.

Cook 2-3 minutes, flip and cook 2-3 minutes, or until cheese is melted.

Remove from heat and cut in half. Repeat with remaining sandwiches.

Serve with prepared salad.