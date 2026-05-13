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6:44 AM / Friday May 15, 2026

12 May 2026

Warm Up with a Comforting Casserole

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May 12, 2026 Category: Food And Beverage Posted by:

(Culinary.net)

When colder temperatures roll in, there are few things like a hearty meal shared with loved ones to help warm you up from the inside out.

Made using ingredients you may already have on hand, this Tuna Noodle Casserole is a classic comfort food featuring canned tuna, noodles, cheese, veggies and a creamy sauce, topped with breadcrumbs. Filling, affordable and easy to prepare, this heartwarming dish is perfect for busy weeknights and may even find its way into your family’s comfort food rotation alongside dishes like chicken and dumplings, chili, meatloaf and chicken pot pie.

Visit Culinary.net to find more easy family meal ideas.

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Recipe adapted from “Spaceships and Laser Beams”
6 ounces egg noodles
1 cup peas (canned or frozen)
2 cans (5 ounces each) light chunk tuna in water, drained
1 can (10 1/2 ounces) cream of celery soup
1/2 cup milk
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 teaspoon celery salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped, plus additional for garnish (optional)
nonstick cooking spray
1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 F and cook egg noodles according to package instructions.

In large bowl, mix egg noodles, peas, tuna, soup, milk, 1 1/4 cups cheddar cheese, celery salt, pepper and 2 tablespoons parsley.

Spray 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and add tuna mixture.

Cover with aluminum foil and bake 20 minutes until hot and bubbly.

While casserole is baking, mix breadcrumbs and melted butter. Remove casserole from oven and top with breadcrumb mixture and remaining cheddar cheese.

Bake, uncovered, 5-10 minutes, until breadcrumbs are golden brown and cheese on top is melted. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and additional parsley, if desired, before serving.

Source: Culinary.net

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