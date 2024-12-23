Festive foods for your dog this holiday season

FAMILY FEATURES

Bring on the list-making, gift-giving, party-going time of year. The holiday season would also feel incomplete without delicious dishes to keep everyone feeling merry and bright. By everyone, that includes canine companions, too.

Consider this list of pup- and pet-parent-approved festive foods, as well as those to avoid, from the experts at Petcurean, makers of premium quality, nutrient-rich food for pets:

Enjoy steamed vegetables: Holiday feasts are all about the side dishes. Dogs can savor their own sides with plain vegetables like steamed green beans or carrots, making for a flavorful, nutritious addition to their meals. Vegetables are packed with vitamins and minerals, and steaming them allows more of the nutrients to be retained while also supporting proper digestion. Be sure to chop veggies into small pieces and stay clear of seasoning or sauce.

Avoid chocolate: There’s no way to sugarcoat it — chocolate is a no-go for dogs. The presence of both caffeine and a chemical called theobromine makes chocolate toxic to dogs because they aren’t able to metabolize them the way humans can. If ingested, chocolate can lead to a spike in heart rate and blood pressure, as well as vomiting, diarrhea, agitation, seizures and more. If ingested, pet parents should monitor their pup closely and check with a veterinarian.

Enjoy fresh meats: When cooked, fresh meat such as chicken, turkey, pork or beef can satisfy cravings while also offering pups a nutritious meal that is easy to digest. Pet parents can also choose a kibble made with fresh meats as a convenient option that supports dogs’ overall wellness, such as Now Fresh Good Gravy, which is made with easily digested fresh meats and nutrient-dense fruits and veggies, and by adding water, a delicious bone broth gravy is created for your pup to enjoy.

Avoid table scraps: For many reasons, it’s best to skip the table scraps. Not only could an allergen or toxin be present that pet parents may not be aware of, there are several other health risks associated with feeding dogs table scraps, such as digestive issues (vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) and even more serious problems like pancreatitis. Plus, giving dogs calorie-dense food can contribute to obesity.

Enjoy pumpkin: A staple of holiday feasts, pumpkin is not off the table for pups to enjoy. In fact, pumpkin is a superfood full of nutrients. Feeding dogs cooked or plain canned pumpkin can also be beneficial for their digestion because pumpkin contains fiber – just be sure to serve it free of seasonings like sugar and spices.

Just like their pet parents, pups deserve to indulge a little over the holidays, but it’s important to ensure what they eat leaves them feeling great. Remember to always check with a veterinarian about any concerns, especially when introducing new foods, and visit: nowfresh.com to find personalized nutrition crafted for your pet.

Source: Petcurean