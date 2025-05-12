Five unique nutritional needs of tiny but mighty pups

BPT

National Small Dog Day is a day dedicated to the small dogs of the pack. These pups may come in a small package (generally weighing 20 pounds or less), but they have big personalities and can make a huge impact on the lives of their owners.

“Despite their stature, small dogs are anything but pint-sized when it comes to their energy, personalities and distinct traits,” said Purina veterinarian, Dr. RuthAnn Lobos. “They tend to live longer than larger dogs and love activity, play and adventure just as much as any other dog.

However, they have a unique set of needs, and it’s important for pet owners to recognize and support these through proper nutrition.”

Curious about how to support your compact canine companion’s nutrition? Check out these expert tips that can help you properly support your tiny dog’s mighty needs.

Nutrient-dense food

According to the Independent & Neighborhood Pet Retail Association, because their organs process food more quickly than those of larger dogs, smaller dogs need more calories per pound and food with high-quality ingredients.

To support your small dog’s fast metabolism throughout their long life, feed them high-quality, calorie- and nutrient-dense food while ensuring they keep an ideal body condition. Dog food specially formulated for small dogs can provide all the protein, antioxidants, and other essential nutrients they need to fuel their play.

Food with high antioxidant levels

You’ve probably seen many products at your grocery store boasting their antioxidant properties. Well, they’re not just for humans! You can support your petite pup’s immune system by purchasing dog food that is rich in antioxidants.

According to PetMD, there are numerous health benefits provided by antioxidants. These major molecules can protect cells from damage and strengthen the immune system, which can help to prevent serious health issues from developing.

Protein-rich meals

If you regularly hit the gym, you know how important protein is to support your gains. According to Dr. Lobos, small dogs also need protein to help them repair, grow and maintain strong muscles.

“When searching for dog foods to strengthen your pet, make sure to pick formulations that have essential amino acids from key protein sources to support their activity and growth,” says Dr. Lobos.

Smaller kibble

Small dogs have small jaws and teeth, which can make it challenging for them to eat large pieces of kibble.

When choosing food for your pups, Dr. Lobos recommends going for dry dog food made with small dogs in mind. The smaller pieces of kibble not only help them chew more easily but also support their digestive and dental health.

Wet food

If you only feed your small dog dry food, consider adding wet food to their diet. According to Dr. Lobos, even if you’re feeding them high-quality, nutritious kibble, wet food can encourage selective eaters to engage with their bowls. Bonus: Wet food can also help your hound hydrate by adding moisture to their diet!

