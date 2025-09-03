How to help your dog be happier at every stage of life

BPT

If you’ve had the privilege to welcome a dog into your household, you know how much they mean to your family. To help your dog have a happy, healthy life, it’s important to understand their needs – and how those needs change over time.

From the lively, tail-wagging days of puppyhood to the quieter years of your senior dog, these tips from NaturVet® can help you support your furry friend’s well-being.

Boost your puppy’s growth and development

Puppies of all breeds grow and change very quickly over the first 18 months of their lives, until they’re considered full grown. Research published by the American Veterinary Medical Association highlights the importance of puppy training classes to socialize your new family member and prevent unwanted behavior issues.

While you’re socializing and training your new puppy, you’ll also want to be certain you’re giving them food that’s high-quality and nourishing for healthy growth. It’s recommended to avoid giving them table scraps, instead opting for food designed specifically for puppies. Ask your veterinarian for recommendations on types and the correct amounts of food appropriate for your dog’s age, size and breed.

As your puppy is growing, you’ll want to give them plenty of opportunities to be active. Exercise and play help them release all that pure puppy energy and reduce stress while bonding with you – all of which boosts their physical and mental development.

To further enhance your puppy’s health and wellness during this critical phase, All-In-One Puppy Daily Care Supplements from NaturVet are designed to support the needs of growing puppies with six essential key benefits including skeletal support, brain development, healthy digestion and immune health. Formulated for younger dogs, these soft chew supplements with Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor also feature the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff® for added oral health support.

Think proactive care for adult dogs

After your dog has matured into adulthood, don’t forget that they still need regular activity and enrichment to help keep them healthy in mind and body. Some breeds require a lot more daily exercise than others, so it’s a good idea to learn about your dog’s specific needs. And just like humans, dogs can benefit from regular checkups, too. Your veterinarian can help you keep on track with all necessary vaccinations, parasite prevention, dental exams and more – so any potential signs of health issues can be detected and treated before they become serious problems.

Daily supplements can also play an important role in your adult dog’s proactive care. NaturVet’s All-In-One Adult Daily Care is a 10-in-1 soft chew supplement designed to support adult dogs with targeted benefits including joint health, digestion, immunity, skin and coat health and more. Featuring the delicious Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor dogs love and the exclusive dental care ingredient PlaqueOff®, this supplement helps support your four-legged friend’s overall health and well-being throughout their adulthood.

Watchful care for senior dogs

As your dog ages, it’s vital to stay vigilant for any changes in their behavior, such as activity level and appetite, that may indicate health concerns. While you’ll still want to keep your dog as active as possible based upon their comfort level, you may notice they need to slow down over time. At this stage, it’s more important than ever to stay on top of regular vet visits.

One key area to watch for with senior dogs is dehydration. While staying hydrated is important for all dogs, including puppies, senior dogs may be less likely to feel the urge to drink, or may forget to drink. Supplying clean, fresh water and encouraging your dog to drink often is advised. Familiarize yourself with signs of dehydration, such as loss of skin elasticity or appetite, panting and a dry nose, and contact your veterinarian if you suspect your dog may be dehydrated.

When your dog is getting older, it’s crucial to promote their continued well-being with All-In-One Senior Daily Care, an 8-in-1 soft chew supplement specifically designed to support aging dogs by promoting joint health, mobility, brain function, heart health and gut health while also providing additional support for brain, heart and vision health. It features the exclusive ingredient PlaqueOff® for dental care, along with tailored ingredients that help support longevity and immunity. Thanks to its appealing taste and texture, the Hickory Smoked Bacon flavor soft chew is easy to give to senior dogs.

No matter what stage of life your dog is currently in – puppy, adult or senior -you’ll want to know you’re doing your best to help keep them as healthy and happy as possible.

Learn more about how to support your dog’s health and wellness at NaturVet.com.