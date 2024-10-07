Six tips to help keep your pets healthy this National Pet Wellness Month

BPT

A staggering 86.9 million U.S. homes share their lives with a beloved pet, according to MarketWatch. From playful personalities to curious instincts, pets enrich our lives by providing companionship, emotional support and a sense of security. In honor of National Pet Wellness Month this October, Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, invites pet owners to explore essential tips to help keep their pets healthy and happy.

“National Pet Wellness Month is a crucial reminder that our pets’ health is in our hands,” said Dr. Todd East, DVM, veterinary affairs director, Royal Canin North America. “As a veterinarian, I see how preventive care can dramatically improve and extend the lives of our pets. I encourage all pet owners to be proactive about their pets’ health to help them remain happy, active members of your lives for years to come.”

Navigating all the online resources for pet care can feel overwhelming and it can be tough to know which is best for your pets’ specific needs. To make that journey easier, try these simple yet effective tips so you can help your pet thrive:

Make sure they are getting the right nutrients from their food based on their stage of life, breed and specific nutritional needs: From a German Shepherd to Yorkshire Terrier or French Bulldog to Labrador Retriever, every pet is unique, and so are their nutritional needs. That means each one requires a specific balance of nutrients to ensure they are maintaining a healthy lifestyle depending on their specific needs and stage of life. Be sure to consult your veterinarian for their recommendation on proper nutrition that’s specific to your pet, like Royal Canin’s tailored nutrition lines.

Annual visits to the veterinarian are important: Taking your pet to the veterinarian is a great preventive measure to help them stay as healthy as possible. While going to the veterinarian may be a stressful experience for both pets and pet owners, it is essential to ensure no health issues go unnoticed.

Exercise is key to staying happy and healthy: Let your pets get their energy out! Whether it’s taking them for a walk or letting them run around in the backyard, fresh air and movement can help maintain a healthy weight for your pet, which can reduce the risk of serious conditions associated with obesity.

Hydration, hydration, hydration: Water is fundamental to your pet’s survival. It is essential for their everyday functions, and many body processes rely on water to work properly. Always take your portable water bowl wherever you go and make sure clean and fresh water is available to your pet every day!

Don’t forget grooming: Grooming your kitten or puppy is an important part of ownership, and if done gently and patiently, will help you build a bond with your pet. Frequent grooming allows you to recognize any changes to your pet’s body condition, protect them against fleas or ticks, and maintain healthy skin and coat.

Enhance their overall health with social stimulation and play: In order for your pet to gain independence, it is important to socialize them at a young age. Both kittens and puppies benefit from socialization, as it teaches them how to react in various situations and enhance their brain development.

“I always make sure I am giving my dog, Max, the care he needs in return for all the love and support he provides me,” said Racquel White, vice president of corporate affairs, Royal Canin North America. “In order to do so, I stay on top of his health to ensure he has what he needs to help him thrive. From the day I brought him home, I made sure he was eating the right foods with tailored nutrients for his unique needs. I also make annual veterinarian visits a priority, focus on preventive care, and never miss our daily walks outside to enjoy the sunshine. And of course, I make sure he gets plenty of playtime in. All these things are important for Max to be the best he can be, day in and day out.”

To continue on your journey of helping your pet with their overall wellness, check out Royal Canin’s pet food finder so you can ensure you are feeding them the right diet based on their specific needs and stage of life.