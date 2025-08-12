Considering anesthesia for a tattoo? What anesthesiologists say you need to know

BPT

Tattoos have gone mainstream — about one in three U.S. adults has at least one. Some people consider the pain of getting a tattoo part of the experience or a rite of passage. Others may look for relief via numbing creams, sprays, ice packs or even anesthesia. This is especially true for large tattoos or long sessions, which can last eight hours or more. If you are considering anesthesia for a lengthy tattoo session, make sure the procedure follows the same safety standards as any elective surgery or procedure, according to new guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). The recent observation of National Tattoo Day is the perfect reminder that safety should be as much of a priority as self-expression.

Leave tattoo anesthesia to anesthesiologists

If you choose anesthesia, you may have several options, including regional anesthesia (which only numbs part of your body), various levels of monitored sedation (from feeling drowsy but aware to not remembering any of the procedure) and general anesthesia (where you are unconscious).

No matter which type of anesthesia you receive, a tattoo artist’s studio is not a medically appropriate setting. Anesthesia comes with risks beyond the tattoo itself. Just as for a colonoscopy, MRI, plastic surgery or any other procedure, anesthesia for tattooing should always be administered by a qualified anesthesia professional, such as an anesthesiologist, and in a facility that is equipped to monitor your safety and handle emergencies. Your anesthesiologist will choose the right facility based on your health and the length of the tattooing session.

“Anesthesia is very safe when delivered by an anesthesiologist, who has the education and training to provide the best care, including determining the most appropriate anesthesia for each patient, monitoring their vital signs during the procedure and managing complications if they arise,” said ASA President Donald E. Arnold, M.D., FACHE, FASA. “Your anesthesiologist will be there for you before, during and after the procedure.”

Tattoo anesthesia 101: What to expect and how to prepare

Before you undergo the procedure, you will meet with your anesthesiologist, who will:

Review your medical history and conduct an exam

Order any necessary tests or lab work

Discuss the risks associated with anesthesia

Determine the right type of anesthesia

Ask if you use tobacco, alcohol, cannabis or other drugs — they can affect the anesthesia, so it’s important to be honest to ensure the safest care

Review your anesthesia plan and post-anesthesia care plan, including your follow-up care instructions

To be sure you are prepared for your anesthesia care you should:

Bring your medical records and required test results with you when you meet with your anesthesiologist

Arrange to have someone with you to drive you home after the procedure

Other considerations are the same as those for elective surgery, including avoiding eating or drinking before the procedure and being prepared to have a urinary catheter if the procedure is long.

Learn more by reviewing ASA’s Patient Guidance on Anesthesia Care for Tattoo Procedures and visiting ASA’s Made for This Moment website at: https://madeforthismoment.asahq.org/ to understand the specific types of anesthesia care available, find out more about the critical role anesthesiologists have in keeping you safe and comfortable, and to download ASA’s Anesthesia Care for Tattoo Procedures checklist.