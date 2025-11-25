Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad speaks at the ACE Your Health forum about health equity and poverty

Dr. Ahmad speaking at the conference.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

Inside the lobby of Temple University’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, the venue buzzed with chatter, laughter and excitement as more than 300 spectators gathered for this year’s “ACE Your Health” medical forum on November 15.

This national forum focused on the ACE survey’s findings regarding neighborhood resources and assets that were gathered in relation to health care, medical affordability and crucial solutions for health equity in the United States.

Following successful events held in Los Angeles, Cleveland, Washington D.C, and Houston, the national forum moved to Philadelphia, where participants shared the stage to address many issues surrounding health care in the African American community and other places.

According to the National NAACP, this was more than a survey and data review — it was a strategic session for shareholders, stockholders, national leaders, policymakers and innovators to review and take immediate action.

Participants in the panel discussions share a commitment to developing a series of community solutions geared to solve many of the problems that exist in the health and medical profession nationwide.

Among the three participants who joined Saturday’s panel discussion on stage at Temple University was City Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad, who once served as chairwoman of the Public Health and Human Services.

Dr. Ahmad talking with forum attendees.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

Ahmad won one of the seven at-large seats on City Council in 2023 after securing the Democratic nomination in a 27-candidate race on May 16, 2023.

Ahmad became the first South Asian American, the first Muslim woman and the first immigrant in recent years to serve on the Philadelphia City Council.

During the panel discussion, according to a national survey conducted by the ACE Wellness group, there is data that reports that 25% of families in Philadelphia struggle to pay for their mortgage and rent, while they also struggle to maintain stable housing. In addition to keeping a roof over their heads, families must also find ways to keep food on their tables.

“I have found in the City of Philadelphia, in my true advocacy, I have invested $500,000 in a food trust, and that’s just to extend the time for SNAP recipients to get healthy and nutritious food,” Ahmad said.

Councilmember Dr. Nina Ahmad with Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks.

Photo: Napoleon F. Kingcade

Acknowledging Gov. Josh Shapiro’s role, as well as a petition, in authorizing this investment, it is vital that alternative resources continue to be supported so that people are not caught off guard, especially when there is disruption at the federal level, she said.

During her remarks, Ahmad also referred to findings from the ACE survey which indicated that African American patients around the country need more Black physicians.

“By the original sin of this country and recognizing race, we know dehumanizing people does exist today in our country,” Ahmad said. “It’s all over our (medical) system. This is how destruction exists in our medical profession. That’s how we know we have a problem.”

This is especially evident when it comes to maternal health disparities, she said.

“Knowing that maternal brutality is a huge problem, we have known for the last 25 years that Black women in Philadelphia are four times likely to die during childbirth than white women,” Ahmad said. “That’s a fact. This type of act is unacceptable.By [acknowledging] this, I was able to seek $100,000 to give to an organization that’s doing a full reading and study about medical violence to understand the increasing bias. At many hospitals, we need to see the interaction of childbirth in real life. We gave this money to an organization that’s going to work extensively on their study, and we are going to expand on it. This is a smart and small investment. I was able to write about this and send it to legislation.”

We all have the power to make a change, Ahmad said.

“I want to send a clear message [about] women who are involved in childbirth — their experience shouldn’t be this painful,” she said.

The panel discussion also determined that inner-city violence is a public health issue that can negatively affect the health of residents.

It is important to invest in the neighborhood organizations that address these issues, Ahmad said.

“To decrease violence, we have to use these resources across the board,” she said.

Ahmad also spoke about the need for more public housing in the city.

“Right now, in City Council, we are looking to improve the investment in public housing,” Ahmad said. “Based on our data on child welfare, the lack of housing and security can cause family separation,” she said.

Housing disruption is a major factor in family dysfunction, so this must be addressed, Ahmad said.

“That’s the type of policy I’m looking at,” Ahmad said. “That’s what I’m working on. In Philadelphia, we have [to] make sure no child goes hungry or homeless.”

Community spirit makes a difference

On November 8, Ahmad was invited to speak to the young people by members of The Charles Foundation, an organization that she has worked with before. Afterwards, she visited the 600 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia, where she grabbed some trash bags and helped volunteer workers clean up the block.

“While I was helping the children, there was a corner property that needed to be cleaned up,” Ahmad said. “There were more than 50 young people there cleaning up. They were participants in the “Same Day Pay Program.” They were happy doing the work and getting paid. They were there to clean up that corner, and they were going to some other corners in Philadelphia. This is a program that operates through the Pennsylvania Aquaculture Society. I talked to the children before they started the work. We made sure we talked to every one of them. The children who were there were just regular Philadelphia children. They were there cleaning up so they could have pride in their neighborhood surroundings.”