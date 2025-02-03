Expert tips from a dietitian: Three keys to staying healthy on GLP-1s

BPT

By Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RDN

With obesity rates tripling over the past 60 years, anti-obesity medications have become a game-changing tool in a persistent public health crisis. But they are just that: a tool, not a standalone solution.

The excitement over GLP-1 medications has led to some misconceptions. Many view them as a “miracle shot” for weight loss, but the truth is, there is no single solution for weight loss. Healthy eating, physical activity, and lifestyle changes are the foundation of every weight loss journey, and new research emphasizes the importance of all three when taking a GLP-1.

One challenge with GLP-1 medications is that while you certainly lose weight fast, it also impacts your muscle. A recent study found that up to 50% of weight lost while taking a GLP-1 medication can come from muscle. Over the course of 12-18 months, the muscle lost is comparable to a decade of age-related muscle loss*.

The research emphasizes that proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and healthy habits can all make a difference. Practical lifestyle strategies and meal plans can help individuals minimize muscle loss while optimizing weight loss. Brands like OPTAVIA have made it simpler by incorporating this advice into new products with higher protein and personalized coaching.

Three steps to healthy, medical weight loss

Prioritize protein

Protein is the building block of muscle – an essential nutrient for any weight loss journey, but particularly important for those taking GLP-1s. Since muscle can account for up to half of total weight lost with these medications, adequate high-quality protein intake is critical.

To encourage healthier weight loss, experts recommend consuming at least 1.2 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight daily, spread across meals**.

Nutrition is not simple, but there’s support available. Programs like OPTAVIA offer support with easy-to-follow scientifically backed meal plans, and a new high-protein product line tailored to GLP-1 users. Look for resources like this — things that make it easier to meet your protein needs without overcomplicating your routine.

Find a community or support system to motivate you to create healthy habits

Sustainable weight loss is about more than numbers on a scale — it’s about creating habits that stick. Trying to overhaul your diet, exercise and habits all at once can be overwhelming. The most successful weight loss journeys incorporate support. That’s where a coach can make all the difference.

Coaches offer guidance — they provide accountability, motivation, and in many cases, personalized support. Look for solutions that incorporate nutrition, exercise and community in one place. OPTAVIA has coaches, tailored meal plans and programs that are useful for everyone pursuing weight loss — with or without medication. For GLP-1 users, there’s even a plan tailored for their specific weight loss and nutritional needs.

Combine nutrition and exercise

The most effective way to preserve muscle is to pair a protein-rich diet with regular physical activity.

Exercise doesn’t just burn calories — it’s critical for healthy weight loss. It helps protect and rebuild muscle – making it especially important for those taking GLP-1 medications. Resistance training, like lifting weights or using resistance bands, can be particularly effective. Just two sessions a week targeting all major muscle groups can make a difference.

This synergy between nutrition and exercise enhances the benefits of GLP-1 medications, supporting healthier weight loss and better long-term outcomes.

The path forward

While GLP-1 medications are a powerful tool, one thing is clear: they are only one piece of the puzzle. Like all weight loss journeys, they work best when combined with a holistic approach to health.

Lifestyle changes may seem daunting, but the right support can make it simple. Brands like OPTAVIA offer straightforward, scientifically backed plans, personalized coaching, and a supportive community all in one place. If you’re looking for meal plans and support tailored to your journey while on medication, look into OPTAVIA ASCEND, a new line of products and nutrition plans designed specifically for people on GLP-1 medications. With the right strategies and guidance, you can lose weight in a way that helps you feel strong, energetic and healthy.

