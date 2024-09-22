Experts offer tips that focus on the joy of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

BPT

When you have a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, it’s normal to worry about their well-being. However, adults with these conditions can continue living positive, fulfilling lives, especially in the familiar environment of their own homes. Research suggests living at home as long as possible is associated with a better quality of life for anyone with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 7 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, and it’s estimated nearly 13 million will be diagnosed with the condition over the next 25-30 years. For families of those affected, that can mean many years of caring for their loved one. While caregiving can be challenging, there are also silver linings.

“Caring for a person with Alzheimer’s at home often falls to adult children, spouses, and other family members,” said Sherri Snelling, gerontologist and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers. “Because Alzheimer’s is a progressive neurodegenerative disease with memory loss, behavioral changes, and physical and communication issues, caregiving can be challenging and sometimes exhausting. Family members need resources and professional help to meet their loved one’s changing needs, so they can focus more on quality time and creating joyful moments with their loved one.”

Here are tips from Snelling to help you make the most of time with your loved one – and to bring more joy into your lives.

Consider safety first

To help improve safety and reduce your worry, these steps can make their home environment safer.

Keep the home well-lit: Hallways, stairs, bathrooms, kitchens, and bedrooms benefit from nightlights for seniors who are more active at night.

Identify tripping hazards: Excess furniture, throw rugs, and other tripping hazards should be removed.

Lock outer doors/secure hazardous materials: Areas of the home containing anything hazardous should be kept locked, and locks on exterior doors can help prevent nighttime wandering.

Provide handrails: Bathrooms, showers, hallways, and stairs are safer with rails or grab bars at an appropriate height.

Offer opportunities for joyful connections

Alzheimer’s adults can continue to live happy, fulfilling lives. Maximize your time together by engaging their senses and exploring memories from their amazing lives.

For example, provide visual reminders of beloved people and places through framed pictures, photo albums, videos, and artwork, listen to favorite music, explore comforting textures through hobbies like crafting, and enjoy tastes and smells they love through home-cooked meals and baked goods.

Focusing social interactions around these sensory activities with family members, friends, neighbors, and empathetic caregivers also helps boost the joy in your daily lives.

Encourage reliable routines

Maintaining a schedule is crucial. It reassures your loved one that days are predictable rather than confusing, helps you know what to expect on a daily basis so you can be there when needed, and also assists others, including professional caregivers, to know when their help is needed or anticipated.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

Many people in your family and social circle may want to help, but may not know how. Ask for specific assistance with well-defined limits. For example, ask a neighbor to pick up certain grocery items, or call a family member to visit for an hour at a given time.

You can also benefit from well-trained, empathetic, and experienced assistance from Comfort Keepers caregivers, who understand the struggles you may face caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia at home. Their caregivers engage seniors in intellectual, physical, and emotional interactions complementing their medical treatment and improving their quality of life.

The caregivers at Comfort Keepers believe everyone should experience connection, purpose, and uplifting moments, no matter their age or the level of care they need. The support families receive from Comfort Keepers includes:

Specially trained caregivers

Family education to better understand dementia and Alzheimer’s

Tasks geared to your loved one’s interests to engage them physically, mentally and emotionally

In-home services including personal care, companionship, medication reminders, and family respite care

In-home safety technologies including medical alert systems and motion detectors

“We know you’d rather spend time as your loved one’s spouse, daughter, son, or other family member,” said Chief Happiness Officer at Comfort Keepers Saudia Gajadhar. “We create individualized care plans focusing on your loved one’s physical and mental needs and goals, elevating the human spirit by supporting their happiness, dignity, and purpose with positivity.”

In honor of World Alzheimer’s Month this September, visit ComfortKeepers.com to learn how you can be supported in the joyful care of the senior who means so much to you.