2:38 AM / Monday October 13, 2025

9 Oct 2025

Half of Americans say protein has become a ‘premium’ ingredient and it’s worth the higher price tag: New study

October 9, 2025

BPT

The protein is extra — and new Empower research reveals that 43% of Americans say protein-enhanced versions of everyday items like bagels, chips, and drinks are worth the higher price, rising to 54% for younger generations. Over 1 in 2 Americans (55%) report protein and protein-added items cost more due to inflation and tariffs, and 52% say the rise of protein products has noticeably increased their grocery spending (60% younger generations). Half (49%) think protein has become a “premium” ingredient and they expect to pay more for foods labeled high-protein (57% younger generations).

Younger consumers are driving the protein trend, with 56% of Gen Z and millennials willing to spend more (versus 34% older generations; 44% overall) — adding up to 3x as much money on protein items than boomers ($71 per week vs. $27, respectively).

As fast-casual counters and beverages deliver options, shoppers are opting in: 48% of people (and 60% of younger generations) often choose grain or salad bowls with added protein, and 42% upgrade meals by adding a “double protein” option (e.g., double chicken, extra tofu, additional steak), rising to 57% for younger generations. Some 39% say they add a boost to smoothies for an upcharge (53% younger generations; 17% boomers). Four in 10 (41%) people would reduce spending on other grocery categories (e.g., snacks, produce) to afford more protein-based items (53% millennials).

Protein price tag

Americans spend an average of $50 a week on protein products, with younger generations spending the most:

  • Gen Z – $75
  • Millennials – $67
  • Gen X – $48
  • Boomers – $27

Make it a double

More than half of people (55%) say they adjust their diet daily to make sure they get enough protein (62% younger generations) and 46% say they buy dedicated “high-protein” products such as shakes, powders, and bars (60% millennials; 55% Gen Z; 27% boomers). Compared to the regular version of a product, 72% would be willing to pay more for added protein or a protein-enhanced version. Though 65% of people think most protein-added products are overpriced, half (49%) will spend between $1-$5 more on them, with 23% open to paying between $1-$2 more. Just 28% would not pay any more money.

When it comes to categories where consumers are most willing to pay a premium for protein, traditional sources like meat (57%), eggs (40%), and dairy (32%) top the list, though the trend is expanding to newer categories like pasta (23%) and coffee products (17%).

In which categories are Americans most willing to pay a premium for protein?

  • Meat – 57%
  • Eggs – 40%
  • Breakfast foods (e.g., cereals, yogurt, oatmeal) – 32%
  • Dairy – 32%
  • Poultry – 32%
  • Snacks (e.g., bars, chips, cookies) – 29%
  • Beverages (e.g., protein shakes, smoothies, enhanced waters) – 28%
  • Prepared meals/bowls – 25%
  • Frozen foods – 24%
  • Pasta – 23%
  • Coffee products – 17%

Americans are split on their preferred meals: 47% say they are more likely to pay a premium for protein in their lunch or dinner items (58% Millennials), while 44% prefer breakfast items (59% Gen Z).

Check the label

Half (50%) of shoppers say protein content is one of the first things they check on nutrition labels (vs. 37% of boomers). When shopping for groceries, 45% actively look for items that have added protein versions (54% younger generations).

  • 49% say when they see “added protein”’ on a product label, it makes it more appealing (58% millennials).
  • 46% prefer snacks specifically labeled as “high-protein” (56% younger generations).
  • 47% would rather pay extra for protein than for other health-focused add-ons (e.g., fiber, probiotics, vitamins), dipping to 33% of boomers.
  • 43% say even if it costs more, they would switch to a different brand if it offered more protein, rising to 55% for younger generations.

Methodology:

Empower’s “The Protein is Extra” study is based on online survey responses from 2,200 Americans ages 18+ from September 6-7, 2025. The survey is weighted to be nationally representative of U.S. adults.

