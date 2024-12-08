How this award-winning TV host is setting the stage to help protect her health

BPT

Award-winning TV host, comedian, actress and author Sherri Shepherd is at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia and invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) because she has diabetes. She doesn’t want to let it stop her from taking her shot on – or off – the stage. That’s why Sherri is partnering with Pfizer to share her diabetes story and help raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Q: Sherri, there’s no doubt that you’re a superstar in more than one arena. What has helped contribute to your success over the years?

Sherri: I learned early on that you need to run toward the thing that scares you because that’s where you can really thrive. And let me tell you, starting out in comedy and TV can be scary. But I put in the time practicing jokes on the bus, spending time on the road, working late hours behind the scenes, and it all led me to where I was supposed to be. And now, I get to take my shot at doing what I love every day.

Q: I’m sure you faced some challenges to get where you are today. What was one of the biggest you’ve faced?

Sherri: I think the biggest one for me is more of a personal one. I have diabetes, so over the years I’ve had to learn how to keep my health in check. For me, I prioritize eating right, keeping active, talking with my doctor regularly, and getting vaccinated to help prevent pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD. It took a lot to get here so I don’t want to be held back from doing what I love.

Q: Tell me more about pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD. Are they serious?

Sherri: Absolutely. Pneumococcal pneumonia is a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks. In more severe cases, it can put you in the hospital and even be life-threatening. The same bacteria that cause pneumococcal pneumonia can also cause invasive pneumococcal disease, or IPD, which includes blood infection and meningitis.

Q: That does sound serious. Who is at greater risk?

Sherri: People like me who are 19 or older with certain underlying medical conditions like diabetes, asthma or COPD. In fact, people 19-64 living with diabetes are at over 5x higher risk for pneumococcal pneumonia and up to 4.8x higher risk for IPD, compared with healthy adults the same age. People 65 or older are also at increased risk, even if they’re healthy.

Q: What advice would you give to people about protecting themselves against pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD?

Sherri: Getting vaccinated is one of the best ways to help protect yourself. And vaccination is available all year round, so I encourage everyone to talk to their doctor or pharmacist to see if a pneumococcal vaccination is right for them. They can also visit VaxAssist.com to book an appointment online today.

Q: Thanks, Sherri. Is there anything else people should know about pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD?

Sherri: People assume you can only get pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD during flu season or in the winter, but you can get it any time of year. And even if you’ve already been vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia before, your doctor may still recommend another vaccination for further protection. I love hosting my show and doing comedy, but I don’t joke around when it comes to pneumococcal pneumonia and IPD – and you shouldn’t either. Go talk to your doctor or pharmacist about getting vaccinated, so you can also keep taking your shot at whatever it is you love to do.

Brought to you by Pfizer.