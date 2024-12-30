How to get free vaccines for flu, COVID-19 and RSV

FAMILY FEATURES

Respiratory viruses are common in the fall and winter months. Flu, COVID-19 and RSV can surge during the cooler weather and keep people from gathering with family and friends. They cause many people to get very sick or even to be hospitalized.

“We know that getting vaccinated is the best defense against severe illness and death caused by flu,

COVID-19 and RSV,” said Nirav D. Shah, MD, JD, principal deputy director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Respiratory virus season is here and now is the time to get your updated vaccines so you can focus on what matters most: spending quality time with friends and family.”

Vaccines help people risk less serious illness, so they can do more of what they enjoy. Everyone 6 months old and older should get this season’s flu and COVID-19 vaccines. Adults ages 75 and older, adults 60-74 years old who have certain health conditions and adults age 60 and older who live in nursing homes should get an RSV vaccine if they have never been vaccinated against RSV. Pregnant people should also get an RSV vaccine to protect their babies from severe RSV disease in their first six months.

Getting vaccinated can be easy, and in many cases, it’s free. Here’s what you need to know.

Where can you get vaccinated?

There are many places to get vaccines against flu and COVID-19, as well as RSV if you’re eligible. It’s OK to get all of these vaccines in one visit.

You can get vaccinated at some doctor’s offices, local health centers or most pharmacies. To find pharmacies near you, visit: vaccines.gov. Your state or local health department may also be able to tell you where you can get vaccinated in your area.

Are the vaccines free?

If you have insurance: If you’re covered by Medicaid, or if you qualify for it, you can get the vaccines at no cost. People with Medicare (Parts B and D) or Medicare Advantage can also get the vaccines for free.

If you have private insurance through your job or your state’s marketplace, most plans fully cover the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines through in-network doctors.

If you are uninsured: If you don’t have health coverage, your state or local health department or a local community health center may offer the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines at no cost. Companies that make these vaccines may also offer them for free or at a lower cost through their patient assistance programs. Look for information on their websites.

To explore insurance options and affordable health plans, visit HealthCare.gov or see if you can get covered through Medicare or your state’s Medicaid program.

Get vaccinated now

Vaccines give you the best protection against getting very sick from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Getting vaccinated soon means you’ll be ready for upcoming winter gatherings.

Visit: cdc.gov/RiskLessDoMore to learn more about the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines. Also, you can order free COVID-19 test kits (four per household) at COVIDTests.gov. Talk to your doctor about which vaccines are right for you or visit: vaccines.gov to get started today. Photos courtesy of Shutterstock