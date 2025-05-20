Image

iHeartMedia Philadelphia announces eighth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer walk

Event to raise funds and awareness of breast cancer’s impact on women of color

Philadelphia – iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s 105.3 WDAS FM, Power 99 and Rumba 106.1 recently announced the date for the eighth annual “Sista Strut” breast cancer walk benefitting the American Association for Cancer Research presented by Novartis and Rand Spear the Accident Lawyer. The event will take place Saturday, June 21 at the Wells Fargo Center parking lot starting at 8 a.m.

Studies show that African American women are more likely to get breast cancer at a younger age. “Sista Strut” aims to raise awareness for breast cancer screenings, especially for women of color, as well as provide information on community resources to help fight the disease. The event also recognizes the strength of survivors, their family and friends and all other people affected by breast cancer.

A portion of the proceeds for the event will benefit the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to accelerating the conquest of cancer. Fans and listeners are encouraged to post pictures and videos on social media using the hashtag #cantstopthestrut.

Personalities from the three participating stations include Frankie Darcell, Patty Jackson, Mimi Brown, Loraine Ballard Morrill, Roxy Romeo, Cappuchino and Johanny, who will all be onsite to kick off the walk and to educate walkers on the importance of breast cancer awareness in the community.

“Sista Strut is more than a walk—it’s a movement of strength, sisterhood, and survival,” said Derrick Corbett, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “We’re honored to stand with the women and families impacted by breast cancer, especially in communities of color where awareness and early detection are critical. This year marks our eighth year of walking with purpose, power and pride.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sista Strut for an eighth year,” said AACR CEO Margaret Foti, PhD, MD (hc). “This important event shines a light on the importance of breast cancer screening and treatment in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”

To register or learn more about the event, listeners can visit the event page.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Philadelphia market with multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – available across more than 500 platforms and over 2,000 devices including smart speakers, digital auto dashes, tablets, wearables, smartphones, virtual assistants, televisions and gaming consoles.

