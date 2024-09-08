Join the ‘Five for Five’ campaign this Gynecologic Awareness Month

BPT

Every five minutes, someone’s life changes with a gynecologic cancer diagnosis[i],[ii]. This Gynecologic and Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, GSK is encouraging spending five minutes to learn more about the risks, symptoms and importance of spreading awareness of gynecologic cancers.

By reading and having conversations around the below five facts around gynecologic cancers, you can help yourself and others to feel more empowered in making important health decisions.

What are the main gynecologic cancer types?

Gynecologic cancers affect female reproductive organs. The five main types of gynecologic cancer are: cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar. (A sixth type of gynecologic cancer is the rare fallopian tube cancer.)[iii]

The two most common types of gynecologic cancer are uterine[iv] (endometrial being the most common type of uterine cancer)[v] and ovarian.[vi]

What symptoms are associated with endometrial and ovarian cancers?

Because early diagnosis is key, and because there are no standard screenings for ovarian or endometrial cancers, it is important to recognize the signs of gynecologic cancer. This can be difficult because some of these symptoms are similar to other common health conditions. Therefore, it is always important to listen to your body and note any persistent irregularities that may arise.

The most common endometrial cancer symptoms include[vii]:

Abnormal bleeding from the vagina (bleeding between periods, bleeding after menopause or abnormal vaginal discharge). While non-cancer problems can also cause abnormal bleeding, about 90% of those with endometrial cancer have abnormal bleeding from the vagina.

Non-bloody vaginal discharge

Pain in the pelvis

Feeling a mass (tumor) in the pelvic area

Sudden weight loss

The most common ovarian cancer symptoms include[viii]:

The most common ovarian cancer symptoms include[viii]: Bloating

Pelvic/abdominal pain or pressure

Trouble eating or feeling full quickly

Urinary symptoms (urgency or frequency)

It is important for anyone who experiences these or other unexplained symptoms to talk to their doctor.

Who is most at risk for developing endometrial and ovarian cancers?

While anyone with female reproductive organs is at risk of developing gynecologic cancer, endometrial cancer is more prevalent among Black women[ix], while ovarian cancer is more common among White women[x]. There are certain risk factors that increase or decrease the likelihood that a person will develop gynecologic cancer.

Factors that increase risk of endometrial cancer include[xi]:

Obesity and lack of physical activity

The use of postmenopausal estrogen alone (without progestin)

Premature or early start of menstrual cycle/late menopause

A history of a disorder called polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

A history of a disorder called endometrial hyperplasia (an abnormal thickening of the uterus lining)

Use of tamoxifen, a drug used to treat/prevent breast cancer

An inherited condition called Lynch Syndrome

Type 2 diabetes

Family history of endometrial cancer in a first-degree relative (mother, sister, or daughter)

Factors that increase risk of ovarian cancer include[xii]:

Family history of ovarian cancer in immediate family members

Family or personal history of ovarian cancer or breast cancer with either a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation

Lynch syndrome

Peutz-Jeghers syndrome

Use of estrogen and hormone therapy

Use of fertility drug(s)

Advanced age (entering and post menopause)

Obesity (a body mass index ≥30)

What are biomarkers and how do they help determine risk/treatment?

Genetic characteristics, also known as biomarkers, can help you understand how your body’s cells, or genes, are programmed and your risk for certain diseases, such as gynecologic cancer.[xiii] Genetic testing and Genomic testing can be used to assess the potential risk of developing cancers, and for those already diagnosed, may help determine eligible treatment options. Talk to your doctor to see if genetic or genomic testing is right for you.

Knowing that biomarkers can help doctors be more targeted in their gynecologic treatment plans, what are some related questions one can ask?

What are my treatment options?

Are there tests that may determine a different treatment course for me (i.e. genetic testing)?

How can biomarkers play a role in determining what treatment option might be best for me?

What biomarkers should I be aware of?

