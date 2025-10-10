Image

5:07 AM / Monday October 13, 2025

9 Oct 2025

Majority Leader Gilmore Richardson participates in national panel on Black maternal health

October 9, 2025 Category: Health

PHOTO: Katherine Gilmore Richardson–Facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) participated in the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference last week in Washington, D.C., where she served as a panelist for “Black Maternal Health and Neonatal Equity: Leading in Times of Change.” The panel, sponsored by U.S. Representative Dwight Evans and hosted by Once Upon a Preemie, Inc., addressed challenges and solutions related to Black maternal health amid shifting political, economic, and funding landscapes.

“Like many cities across the country, Philadelphia is facing an urgent and often overlooked crisis in Black maternal health,” Gilmore Richardson said. “Right now, it’s feeling increasingly difficult to overcome the disparities that cause Black women to die at higher rates than their white counterparts. While that remains a serious challenge nationwide, I’m proud to be leading bold efforts to address these inequities in Philadelphia, including securing nearly $10 million to support Black maternal health in our city.”

The panel was moderated by Dr. Kanika Harris, executive director of the National Association to Advance Black Birth and co-director of the documentary film, “Listen to Me.”

Other panelists included Jenne Johns, president, Once Upon a Preemie, Inc.; Pa. State Representative Gina H. Curry (D-164th Dist.); Kimberly Seals Allers, founder and executive director, Narrative Nation, Inc.; and Dr. Regina Davis Moss, president and CEO, In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Agenda.

“Despite current obstacles, I was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to share the progress we’re making in Philadelphia on a national stage and to learn from other leaders in this critical work,” Gilmore Richardson said. “I was especially honored to participate alongside Rep. Curry, who is leading the Black Maternal Health Caucus in Harrisburg with her colleagues Representatives Morgan Cephas (D-192nd Dist.) and La’Tasha Mayes (D-24th Dist.). They are working to pass the PA Momnibus Act, which would ensure that we are not only supporting Black birthing people in Philadelphia, but across the state as well.”

