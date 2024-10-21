Image

4:58 PM / Monday October 21, 2024

21 Oct 2024

Medicare open enrollment open through Dec. 7

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
October 21, 2024 Category: Health Posted by:

Family Features

If you’re enrolled in Medicare, it’s important to remember Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 each year. This is the time for people with Medicare to compare their prescription drug and health coverage options for the upcoming year.

New this year

The new prescription drug law is lowering out-of-pocket costs on covered prescriptions. New in 2025, all Medicare plans will include a $2,000 annual cap on what you pay out-of-pocket for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D. The cap only applies to drugs that are covered by your plan, so it’s more important than ever to review your plan options to make sure your drugs are covered. That means you will not pay more than $2,000 in 2025 on prescription drugs covered under Medicare prescription drug coverage — that includes expensive prescription drugs to treat cancer, chronic illnesses, and more.

This is in addition to improvements already in effect due to the prescription drug law including a $35 cap on a month’s supply of each covered insulin product – and no out-of-pocket costs for recommended adult vaccines covered under Part D, including the shingles vaccine.

Also starting in 2025, you can choose to spread your out-of-pocket drug costs across the calendar year instead of paying all at once at the pharmacy. It’s called the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan. You can opt-in with your plan in advance of Jan. 1 and throughout 2025.

How to compare prescription drug and health coverage options

Medicare.gov is the official source for information about Medicare and Open Enrollment. Start here to get unbiased information to find the type of coverage that best meets your needs.

Comparing prescription drug and health coverage options is easy at Medicare.gov. Get started by clicking on “Find Plans.” Then enter your ZIP code, current prescriptions and favorite pharmacies. You will see a side-by-side comparison of the total cost for all the plans in your area, including the premium and how much you’ll pay for your prescriptions. You’ll also be able to see what plans cover your prescriptions and whether some plans offer extra benefits. If you are happy with your current choice, you don’t have to do anything. If you choose a new option for 2025, you can enroll on Mediare.gov.

Before you enroll in a plan, consider this advice:

  • Check if your healthcare providers are in a plan’s network.
  • Check if your prescriptions are included on a plan’s formulary and if the plan works with your pharmacy.
  • Review a plan’s estimated total costs to you, including deductible and other out-of-pocket costs. Remember low monthly premiums may not always be the best overall value for your specific needs.
  • Check if Medicare Advantage plans offer extra benefits, like vision, hearing or dental coverage, if you need these services.
  • Understand that you may need to get approval from the plan before it will cover certain services or supplies.
  • Check your plan’s Star Rating to see how it performs on quality, customer service, and more.

Medicare can help

To compare options and find the best coverage to fit your needs:

  • Visit Medicare.gov and conduct side-by-side comparisons of costs and coverage.
  • Call 1-800-MEDICARE. Help is available 24 hours a day, including weekends.
  • Access personalized health insurance counseling in your community at no cost, available from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). Visit shiphelp.org or call 1-800-MEDICARE for locations near you.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
Source: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Related Posts

Tips for choosing the Medicare plan that’s right for you National Medicare Education Week: Get ready for Medicare Annual Enrollment with these online resources Comparing Medicare plans can save you money
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Color Of Money

The Philadelphia Department of Revenue is now accepting low-income tax freeze program applications

October 7, 2024

Share Tweet Email Apply now through January 31, 2025, to take advantage of the new relief program....

Week In Review

A city proud of its role in facing down hatred confronts a new wave of violence

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email The scene of a fatal Saturday night shooting outside Hush, a hookah lounge, in...

Health

Medicare open enrollment open through Dec. 7

October 21, 2024

Share Tweet Email Family Features If you’re enrolled in Medicare, it’s important to remember Medicare Open Enrollment...

Home and Garden

Fall in love with autumn and winter gardening

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Whether you’re a master gardener, complete novice, or something in between, fall is...

Seniors

What older adults need to know about flu and COVID-19 vaccines

October 21, 2024

Share Tweet Email Family Features Colder weather brings a change in seasons and often an uptick in...

Suburban News

Nearly 60K mail-in/absentee ballots have been mailed by Delaware County Bureau of Elections

October 15, 2024

Share Tweet Email The ballot drop box at the Government Center in Media is now open; all...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff