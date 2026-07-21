More than an event: The story of ‘An Evening with Patricia’

Chapter One: The story begins

On July 15, 2026, women gathered around a table, ready to engage in conversations that were long overdue.

“An Evening with Patricia” was designed to be more than just another networking event or social gathering. It aimed to create a nurturing space where women could openly discuss the challenges they face, learn from one another, and realize that healing starts with the conversations we’ve often shied away from.

For Patricia Marshall Harris, founder of Classie Media and Classie Nutrition, the table has always symbolized something greater than just a place to share a meal. It’s where families bond, traditions are handed down, wisdom is exchanged, and healing often begins.

This belief served as the cornerstone for the evening.

They answered the invitation

The invitation called upon women to unite around a single table.

And they answered the call.

Community leaders, healthcare professionals, advocates, entrepreneurs, caregivers, mothers, daughters, and neighbors filled the room with a shared expectation—not just to listen, but to engage.

From the moment guests arrived, it was clear that this gathering was different.

They weren’t there for entertainment.

They came to learn.

To share.

To ask questions.

To connect.

The atmosphere quickly transformed into a vibrant community of women who recognized that the well-being of women is intertwined with the health of families, neighborhoods, and future generations.

Why we gathered

The evening revolved around six conversations that are vital in shaping women’s lives every day:

Mental Health

Physical Health

Maternal Health

Nutrition

Food Insecurity

Public Policy

These topics were thoughtfully selected because they are deeply interconnected.

Mental health and physical health are inseparable.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in disease prevention and recovery.

Food insecurity impacts both physical and emotional well-being.

Public policy shapes access to healthcare, maternal services, nutrition programs, and community resources.

To truly support women, we must embrace the whole woman.

No one is coming to save us

A powerful moment of the evening came when Patricia reminded everyone: “No one is coming to save us. We must save ourselves.”

These words were not meant to discourage but to inspire action.

Real change begins when women educate themselves, advocate for their needs, support one another, and challenge the status quo.

The evening encouraged each guest to recognize that while systems are important, communities hold the power to influence those systems by becoming informed, engaged, and united.

Voices of change

The evening was enriched by four incredible women whose expertise highlighted different facets of the women’s health journey.

Dr. Nina Ahmad inspired attendees to look beyond healthcare and understand the impact of leadership, advocacy, and public policy on women’s healthcare quality and community resources.

Alimah Walker, LPC, reminded everyone that healing starts with acknowledging emotional and mental wellness, emphasizing that mental health is a vital part of overall health.

Dr. Eeka Marshall, OB/GYN, encouraged women to be advocates for their own health, stressing the importance of asking questions, seeking answers, and recognizing when something feels off. Women deserve to be heard, believed, and treated with compassion.

Jenné Johns, MPH, brought attention to the realities of maternal health, especially for Black and Brown women, reminding us that improving outcomes requires education, advocacy, and shared responsibility.

Though each panelist offered a unique perspective, together they painted a unified picture:

Women’s health must be viewed as a whole.

Around the table

As the formal discussions wrapped up, something beautiful unfolded.

Conversations continued.

Guests gathered around food seasoned with Classie Blends.

They exchanged stories.

Forged new relationships.

Found future collaborators.

Shared laughter.

Asked questions.

Exchanged resources.

Supported one another.

It became a heartwarming reminder that meaningful conversations often extend beyond the formal setting.

They thrive around dinner tables, in hallways, over shared meals, and within communities.

That’s why Classie Media proudly declares:

“It All Happens at the Table.”

What we learned

Throughout the evening, several important themes emerged.

Women often need advocates—but they also have the strength to advocate for themselves.

Leadership is crucial. Electing officials who prioritize women’s health fosters lasting change.

Women spend more years living with poor health than men, underscoring the importance of prevention, education, and access to care.

Too frequently, women downplay their symptoms, normalize pain, or delay seeking help. We must stop dismissing experiences that deserve our attention.

Most importantly, meaningful change begins when communities recognize that these conversations are worth more than just one evening.

Because of you

The success of “An Evening with Patricia” cannot be measured solely by attendance, sponsorships, or product sales.

Its true success lies in the relationships formed, the conversations sparked, and the shared commitment of everyone present.

Thanks to every guest, panelist, sponsor, volunteer, and supporter, this gathering became more than just an event.

It blossomed into a community.

It evolved into a shared commitment.

It marked the beginning of a movement.

The conversation continues

Though the evening has concluded, its purpose carries on.

The conversations that began on July 15 now extend into homes, workplaces, churches, community organizations, healthcare settings, and around dinner tables throughout our region.

Classie Media remains dedicated to creating spaces where food, wellness, education, and meaningful dialogue come together to uplift lives.

This was not the end.

It was Chapter One.

As we continue this journey, we invite you to take a seat at the table, lend your voice, and join a growing movement that believes healthier women foster healthier families, stronger communities, and a brighter future for us all.