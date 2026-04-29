PA Black Maternal Health Caucus celebrates another successful Black Maternal Health Week at the Capitol

PA Black Maternal Health Caucus members, flanked by community stakeholders and supporters, pose for a Arial (Body) photo during the opening press conference. (Photo/ PA Maternal Health Caucus)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In recognition of Black Maternal Health Week, the Pennsylvania Black Maternal Health Caucus hosted two days of events last week during which people traveled from all corners of the Commonwealth to celebrate in keeping with the national theme of “Rooted in Justice & Joy.”

“Events like Black Maternal Health Week are an opportunity to celebrate the justice and joy of our progress,” said Caucus Chair Rep. Morgan Cephas (D-192nd Dist.). “It also allows us to refocus on the barriers that still exist, while uplifting the stories of Black mothers on their birthing journeys that are the reason for our work. Their struggles give us our marching orders and inform our ambitious actions 365 days a year.

Caucus Chair Rep. Morgan Cephas speaks during the roundtable portion of the convening, as caucus co-chair, Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes (left), listens.

(Photo/ PA Maternal Health Caucus)

We can end the silent crisis of Black maternal mortality and morbidity in Pennsylvania through our PA MOMNIBUS 2.0 legislative package and ensure the health and safety of mothers and newborns in our communities.”

The Black Maternal Health Caucus highlighted the progress that has been made while also calling upon other lawmakers and advocates to continue the work needed to achieve equity in Black maternal health.

“Black Maternal Health Week is a time to reflect and celebrate how far we have come, but also to look at—and take accountability for—the work that still needs to be done,” said Caucus Co-Chair Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes (D-24th Dist.). “It’s great to celebrate our accomplishments, but we have to be clear that Black mamas and birthing people are still experiencing maternal mortality and morbidity at higher rates in our Commonwealth. I am thrilled with our week of awareness and action, and I am eager to continue our life-saving work for Black maternal health.”

Hundreds of people came to the state Capitol over the course of two days to celebrate the wins and discuss the future of Black maternal health in the Commonwealth.

PA Black Maternal Health Caucus member, Rep. Napoleon Nelson — joined by colleagues Rep. Gina Curry (pictured left), Rep. La’Tasha D. Mayes and Rep. Morgan Cephas — speaks during the event reception. (Photo/ PA Maternal Health Caucus)

“The Capitol events may be over, but the Black Maternal Health Caucus and the Shapiro Administration will continue driving forward initiatives to keep the focus on the health and safety of our birthing moms,” said Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Gina H. Curry (D-164th Dist.). “I want every pregnant Black woman in the Commonwealth to know that we see you. The governor sees you. And we will keep the momentum going so that growing your families is no longer woven with fear.”

Events hosted included a Fireside Chat and Opening Ceremony, The Ebony Canal film screening hosted by the PA Doula Commission, a news conference, a Brunch and Learn event, policy hearings, and legislative leadership meetings.

The United States continues to face racial disparities in maternal health outcomes, with Black women experiencing higher rates of maternal mortality and morbidity.