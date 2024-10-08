Image

6:55 PM / Tuesday October 8, 2024

8 Oct 2024

Suicide is a major public health issue with profound effects on families, friends, and communities

October 8, 2024

The emotional toll of the COVID-19 pandemic led to heightened rates of depression and anxiety among kids along with a sharp rise in adolescent suicides and attempts. The challenge is compounded for children living in low-income households as many face adverse living conditions and related social and racial inequities.

For Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 6-12), AmeriHealth Caritas encourages you to take time to understand suicide’s risk factors, learn to recognize its warning signs and be ready to take the preventative actions that can help save lives and help support those in need.
Call or text 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline, if you are experiencing mental health distress or are worried about a loved one who may need support.

AmeriHealth Caritas is a mission-driven organization with more than 40 years of experience serving low-income and chronically ill populations. For more information, visit: www.amerihealthcaritas.com.

Suicide is a major public health issue with profound effects on families, friends, and communities

