The invisible crisis: Why caregiving can no longer be society’s silent sacrifice

Guest commentary

Photo: Shutterstock

By Patricia Marshall Harris

CLASSIE MEDIA

“When discussing women caregivers, a “crisis level” refers to the severe, breaking-point strain placed on the millions of women who provide the vast majority of unpaid healthcare and daily assistance to family members.” — Elizabeth Dole Foundation, 2/2026

A quiet and profound crisis is being felt in millions of homes. Every day, the role of family caregiver is embraced by individuals, driven by deep love, a sense of duty, or sudden necessity. While this role is uniquely tender, it can quickly become deeply isolating, selfless, and thankless.

Caregivers are often completely overlooked by the public, policymakers, and, tragically, by themselves. In our collective efforts to ensure the health of our vulnerable loved ones, the very people who support the healthcare system are allowed to break under the strain.

A transformation in the perception of this crisis is needed. Caregiving must be formally recognized and structurally supported, rather than ignored or left to chance.

A personal perspective

Moving from choice to obligation

This issue is deeply personal, as the consuming nature of caregiving is something that has been experienced firsthand. Many women, with their natural nurturing instincts, step into these roles either intentionally or by circumstance.

This message serves as a reminder that suffering in silence should not be allowed, and caregiving must be embraced as a shared responsibility.

When even icons put themselves last

The mirror of devotion: Dolly Rebecca Parton (January 19, 1946 – later known as Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean) was cherished until her passing on August 25, 2026.

Just last week, it was shared by Parton with PEOPLE that her own health was set aside while care was provided for her late husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, who departed this world at the age of 82 in March 2025. “Some health issues are being dealt with that were not attended to while watching over Carl,” it was expressed.

Upon entering the world of caregiving, identities and health are often placed on the backburner as well-being is sacrificed for others. Even global icons, despite their immense resources, find themselves vulnerable to this overwhelming wave of self-neglect.

The candid experiences shared by country music legend Dolly Parton regarding her caregiving for her husband, Carl Dean, reveal the devastating toll taken on her health. By neglecting her own well-being, warning signs were ignored, routine doctor appointments were skipped, and necessary treatments were repeatedly postponed. By prioritizing her husband’s needs, a deterioration of her body occurred, leading to chronic physical exhaustion, severe dehydration, frequent dizzy spells, painful kidney stones, and a compromised immune system. Dolly’s story stands as a powerful reminder that even with abundant resources, caregivers can easily lose sight of their own health due to pure devotion.

Photo: Shutterstock

The heavy toll

What the data tells us

While the instinct to sacrifice for a loved one is natural, the long-term consequences are often devastating.

Reduced Lifespan: Research suggests that the relentless stress of long-term caregiving is linked to accelerated cellular aging, potentially shortening a caregiver’s lifespan by up to eight years.

Emotional Strain: The emotional well-being of 47% of female caregivers is negatively impacted, compared to 30% of men. This disparity burdens women, who comprise 61% of all caregivers and often leave the workforce to manage these responsibilities.

Impact on Household Dynamics: Severe stress or illness in one person within a family disrupts and degrades the dynamics of the entire household. When 20% of caregivers rate their own physical and emotional health as fair or poor, the foundation of care begins to crumble.

The Growth of an Unmet Need: Today, approximately 63 million Americans serve as family caregivers, representing a staggering 45% increase from just a decade ago. Despite 60% of caregivers juggling employment with their responsibilities, minimal structural support is provided by society. Remarkably, 40% of caregivers recognize the immense benefits of respite care for their health, yet only 13% actually utilize these services.

Resources and support networks

If exhaustion is being pushed past by caregivers, seeking help should not be seen as a sign of weakness — it is a crucial step to continue. An empty cup cannot pour. Guidance, community, and structural relief can be found through these organizations:

The Family Caregiver Alliance (FCA)

Comprehensive state-by-state resource locators, online support groups, care planning tools, and educational public workshops are offered to reduce stress.

Caregiver Action Network (CAN)

A completely free, confidential Caregiver Support Action Line is staffed by care professionals, providing peer support and practical guidance on managing complex diagnoses.

The Well Spouse Association

This organization focuses exclusively on the unique emotional and physical needs of individuals caring for a chronically ill or disabled spouse or partner.

ARCH National Respite Network: l

A specialized locator tool is designed to help find local, trusted adult day care programs and temporary overnight respite services, providing the time needed for caregivers to attend their own doctor appointments.

Call to action

Shifting from sympathy to action

Caregiving cannot remain a privatized family crisis. Moving away from passive sympathy towards active, structural relief is essential.

For policymakers:

Legislation that expands subsidized respite care programs, protects working caregivers through job-secured paid family leave, and establishes robust tax credits to offset the financial strains on our nation’s 63 million caregivers is urged.

For friends and family members:

Proactive steps are encouraged instead of waiting for a primary caregiver to experience a medical breakdown. Instead of vague requests like “I need help” or passive phrases like “Let me know if you need anything,” specific offers should be made. For instance, saying, “Dinner will be brought over this Tuesday” or “Three hours will be dedicated this Saturday afternoon to sit with your loved one so a doctor appointment can be attended” will help. Caregiving should be embraced as a shared responsibility, not an isolated sacrifice.

For the caregiver

Let Dolly Parton’s experience serve as a reminder — true devotion to a loved one does not necessitate sacrificing one’s own well-being. The importance of life, health, and spirit should be acknowledged. Today, specific needs should be communicated, personal medical checkups should be scheduled, and the support deserved should be asserted.

Letting oneself to become a statistic should not be allowed — never!

Disclaimer: The advice offered in this commentary is intended for informational purposes only; it is not intended to replace or substitute for any medical, or other professional advice. If you have specific concerns or a situation in which you require medical help, please consult with an appropriately trained and qualified doctor or specialist. The author, newspaper and publisher are not responsible for the outcome or results of following any advice in any given situation.