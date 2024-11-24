Image

2:06 PM / Tuesday November 26, 2024

24 Nov 2024

Three reasons younger Americans have an easier time maintaining healthy habits

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
November 24, 2024 Category: Health Posted by:

BPT

Most parents agree that it’s important for children to establish healthy habits before they turn 18 years old. Building a strong foundation and taking a preventive approach to health early on will help people avoid illness and improve our healthspan, or the number of years spent in good health.

Simple, right?

Well, findings from Amway’s 2024 “Habits and Healthspan” survey of U.S. adults reveal that different generations have varying success in long-term habit formation.

Overall, only 29% of adults carried over healthy habits learned from their childhood.

  • Within this group, 46% of 18- to 34-year-olds started healthy habits because they learned to do so at a young age, compared to only 31% of those ages 35 to 70.
  • A shocking 57% of adults admit they only started healthy habits because their doctor advised them, or because they had health issues already that had to be addressed.

Amway scientists are delving into why different generations have varying degrees of success maintaining healthy habits and are using this survey data to identify the three factors that impact different generations’ ability to maintain these behaviors for the long term.

  1. The internet and social media are helping you get healthy.

Between the internet and social media, younger generations have access to more health and wellness information from a young age than any generation before them. TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X. Between these platforms and more, social media hosts a wealth of health and fitness influencers who promote a healthy lifestyle and make information more engaging and relatable.

  • 24% of 18- to 24-year-olds were influenced to engage in healthy habits from social media compared to only 9% of 35- to 70-year-olds. There is an even larger drop in older generations (55- to 70-year-olds) where a mere 3% were influenced by social media.
  1. Getting by with a little help from your friends.

Having a community of like-minded friends focused on achieving a healthier lifestyle and improving healthspan creates a sense of support and accountability. These communities exist both online and in the real world.

  • 33% of Americans aged 18 to 24 engaged in healthy habits thanks to the encouragement of a friend, compared to only 25% of 35- to 70-year-olds.

Together, you can share your goals, experiences and expertise in a collective knowledge pool and encourage long-term habit formation.

  1. Financial disparities play a role.

Lower-income households can encounter barriers when it comes to instilling healthy habits in their children.

  • 31% of Americans with a household income under $50k learned their healthy habits at a young age compared to 40% of those with a household income over $100k.

There are many reasons why income can impact your ability to teach your family healthy habits early on in life. Healthy food is often more expensive than processed or fast foods, leaving many to opt for the cheaper option as opposed to the healthier choice. These households also may not have access to affordable fitness resources such as organized sports, gym memberships or fitness programs, making it harder for them to afford structured physical activities for their kids.

Putting findings into action

These findings from the Habits and Healthspan survey reflect a generational shift, with younger individuals more likely to have been taught healthy habits. By understanding what factors influence your ability to create and maintain healthy lifestyle behaviors over the course of your life, you can instill these practices in future generations and prevent health issues before they arise.

Related Posts

Default ThumbnailNew sex survey: Black, Hispanic men use condoms more than whites New Year’s Resolutions are a thing of the past- Start building healthy habits instead Default Thumbnail10 habits of unsuccessful dieters–bad habits that are preventing you from losing weight
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Commentary

The way it is

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email Many of us are dealing with last week’s Election Day results in different ways,...

SUNrise

cj speaks…The Aftermath

November 17, 2024

Share Tweet Email By cj So now that the election results have been tallied, and the outcomes...

Travel

Five tips to plan a family-friendly winter getaway

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email Break from the cold-weather blues with a trip to the beach Family Features If...

Seniors

‘I was constantly stressed out’: My fight with excess cortisol

November 10, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT For Janice, health and fitness were always priorities. Growing up in Jamaica, she’d...

Health

Three reasons younger Americans have an easier time maintaining healthy habits

November 24, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Most parents agree that it’s important for children to establish healthy habits before...

Philly NAACP

NEWLY ELECTED PHILA. BRANCH NAACP

November 16, 2024

Share Tweet Email Share Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff