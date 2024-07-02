Top OB-GYN reveals easy tips for reproductive health and wellness

BPT

Taking care of your sexual and reproductive health is an important part of your overall well-being. Many people find it hard to talk about, and there are many myths about sexuality and reproduction. To clarify some of the confusion, Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, an OB-GYN professor at Yale School of Medicine, offers the following helpful tips:

Make annual check-ups a priority

Regularly prioritizing annual OB-GYN check-ups is crucial for maintaining reproductive health and overall well-being. Regular visits allow for early detection of potential issues like cervical cancer and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), which can significantly improve treatment outcomes and reduce the risk of complications. Comprehensive health monitoring during these check-ups includes tracking changes in menstrual cycles, vaginal health, and hormone levels, which can indicate broader health issues. Preventive care through screenings like Pap smears, HPV testing, pelvic exams, and mammograms can catch abnormalities early, thereby reducing the risk of developing serious complications.

Additionally, annual visits provide personalized guidance on your fertility planning. Your healthcare provider can help you choose the most suitable birth control method and offer advice tailored to your specific needs and lifestyle. These visits also offer an opportunity to discuss concerns about menstrual irregularities, sexual health, and wellness, ensuring you have accurate information and consistent support.

Building a strong relationship with your healthcare provider through regular visits fosters trust and communication, making it easier to discuss sensitive issues. To maximize the benefits of your visit, make a list of concerns before you go to ensure all important topics are addressed.

Be prepared with contraception

Regardless of your relationship status, be smart. Be prepared for sex. During your annual medical visit, ask about different birth control options so you can choose the best method for your current lifestyle and health needs.

You can get combination pills with a prescription from your medical professional or from clinics for a wide range of birth control options like condoms, birth control pills, emergency contraception, IUD/IUCs, birth control implants, and Depo Provera shots.

The good news is the first over-the-counter (OTC) combination estrogen and progesterone oral contraceptive pill (The Pill) is currently being developed under close FDA supervision.

Be ready for those unexpected “oops” moments

It's critical to be prepared for unexpected "oops" moments, like when the condom breaks or after unprotected sex by taking an emergency contraceptive within 72 hours of the unprotected sex. Emergency contraceptive pills (morning-after pills) are available over the counter at pharmacies and convenience stores, making them accessible the moment they're needed.

It’s important to note that the morning-after pill will not terminate an existing pregnancy but can prevent one from starting if taken in time. In fact, the sooner you take it the better it works. It is approved by the FDA and won’t interfere with future fertility, regular birth control, or stop a current pregnancy because it prevents pregnancy completely by stopping the egg from meeting the sperm.

So many people confuse the morning-after pill with the abortion pill. Here is an easy way to remember: the morning-after pill prevents pregnancy after unprotected sex, while the abortion pill ends an existing pregnancy.

Maintaining reproductive health and wellness is essential for overall well-being. Make annual check-ups with your health provider a priority as it helps with early detection, comprehensive health monitoring, preventive care, and personalized guidance. Being prepared with effective contraception options and knowing how to handle unexpected moments with emergency contraception empowers women to take control of their reproductive health. By following these tips, women can ensure they are well-informed and prepared to manage their reproductive health confidently and effectively.