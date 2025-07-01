Understanding hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Family Features

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also called HCM, is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death in young athletes, sometimes with no warning signs. It is characterized by the thickening and stiffening of the heart walls, which can impede the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently since the chambers cannot fill up.

In addition, HCM is the most common inherited heart disease, affecting 1 in 500 people in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. Because HCM runs in families, first-degree relatives – including parents, siblings and children – should be screened if a family member has been diagnosed.

Consider this information to get a better understanding of this life-altering genetic condition’s symptoms and diagnosis, which can make a crucial difference in managing the disease effectively.

Recognizing the signs and symptoms

The symptoms and severity of HCM can vary widely among individuals. While some people may experience no symptoms at all, common symptoms include fatigue, fainting, shortness of breath, dizziness, chest pain and irregular heartbeats, especially during physical activity.

Research shows Black male athletes in high-intensity sports like football and basketball may be at higher risk.

The importance of family history in diagnosis

Because HCM is a genetic condition, family history is a critical component in its diagnosis. If someone in your family has been diagnosed with HCM, heart failure or cardiac arrest, children, siblings and parents should be screened for HCM. Genetic testing and echocardiograms are commonly used to catch HCM early. These tests assess the thickness of the heart muscle and observe blood flow, which can indicate the presence of the disease.

There are two main types of HCM – obstructive and nonobstructive – and treatment options vary depending on the type and severity of symptoms.

If HCM runs in your family, don’t wait. Talk to your doctor about screening options and encourage your loved ones to do the same. Early detection can be lifesaving. To learn more about HCM, visit heart.org/HCMStudentAthlete.

Source: American Heart Association